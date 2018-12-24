PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles will be the Eagles' quarterback for next Sunday's must-win game at Washington.
If the team makes the playoffs, however, coach Doug Pederson indicated injured Carson Wentz could possibly return to the lineup.
"Right now, Nick is the guy, and we're going to finish at least this next game (against the Redskins) with Nick and then evaluate it again," Pederson said Monday. "But I've said all along Carson's our guy, and if he's 100 percent and ready to go, (choosing between Foles and Wentz) are conversations we've got to have. But we've got to win before we make those tough decisions, and I hope we're in that position."
The Eagles (8-7) are currently a half-game behind Minnesota (8-6-1) in the race for the sixth and final NFC playoff spot with one regular-season game remaining for both teams.
An Eagles victory over the Redskins and a Vikings loss to Chicago next Sunday would give the Eagles the second wild-card spot and a first-round playoff game at Chicago or the Los Angeles Rams. Both the Eagles-Redskins and Vikings-Bears games are at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
"We won't be watching the scoreboard (at FedEx Field)," Pederson said. "But we'll know what's going on."
If the Eagles do make the postseason, it will be because of Foles.
With Wentz sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, Foles has recaptured the magic he displayed during last season's playoff run. After helping the Eagles beat the Rams 30-23 last week, he took his game to a higher level in Sunday's 32-30 win over Houston.
Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards with four touchdowns. He also reached legendary status by returning to action after getting hit by Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to lead the Eagles on their game-winning drive.
"When he got hit, I thought they were going to have to bury him next to the 'Philly Special' statue outside," Eagles defensive end Chris Long said Sunday. "But he got up, and that was cool."
Foles completed 35 of 49 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns with one interception and a fumble. He was at his best in the clutch. On third and fourth downs, he was 15 for 16 for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Two of his four TD passes, a 37-yarder to running back Darren Sproles, and a 1-yard toss to tight end Zach Ertz, were on fourth down.
He also had two huge completions during the game-winning drive. He found wide receiver Alshon Jefferey for a 19-yard gain on a third-and-10 play, though he didn't see the completion because Clowney was slamming him to the turf. After struggling to his feet and sitting out a play, he hit Ertz with 20-yarder on another third-and-10.
"It's all about staying in the moment," Foles said Sunday. "When we're in the huddle, that's all you worry about. It's not just me out there. There are a lot of guys out there with me who made an amazing amount of plays."
Foles did an amazing job of maintaining his composure under pressure.
He nearly lost it after the game.
Sunday was the Eagles' final home game of the season. For Foles, who might be released in the offseason to make way for Wentz, it might have been his final home game in an Eagles uniform.
"It's emotional," Foles said while struggling to hold back tears. "I knew there was a chance this could be it. I don't think about the future, but I am aware of it because this city means a lot to me, this team means a lot to me, wearing that jersey means a lot to me.
After the game, Foles jogged toward the tunnel leading to the locker room while fans cheered.
Later, he conjured memories of former Eagles backup Jeff Garcia, who led the team to the playoffs in 2006 in place of injured Donovan McNabb.
"Merry Christmas Philly," Foles wrote on Twitter. "Thank y'all for being loud. Love y'all."
Based on the cheers on Sunday, the feeling is mutual.
