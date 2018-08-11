Staff Writer David Weinberg's observations from Eagles training camp Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The quarterbacks

Nick Foles returned to practice for the first time in nearly a week. He had missed some time while dealing with muscle spasms in his right trapezoid. He took all the first-team reps and looked sharp.

Carson Wentz was limited to individual drills and seven-on-seven sessions.

Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan worked with the backups in 11-on-11 and seven-on-sevens.

The new guys

Running back Josh Adams (rookie free agent) continued to impress in his bid to earn a roster spot.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (draft pick) caught a touchdown pass from Foles during a goal-line drill in an 11-on-11 session. Goedert later left practice with an undisclosed injury

Wide receiver Mike Wallace (free agent) urged the fans to cheer after catching a deep pass in a seven-on-seven drill.

If the season started today

Adams would make the team as a backup running back.

Play of the day

An announced crowd of 35,000 showed up for Saturday's open workout.

Defensive end Chris Long showed his appreciation by signing autographs along the front row of the stands for about 20 minutes.

What they're saying

Coach Doug Pederson, on Thursday's preseason game at New England: "It's going to be fun. It’s obviously a different atmosphere (than the Super Bowl). It's preseason."

Eagles on Sunday

The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:15 a.m. at the NovaCare Complex. Practice will be closed to fans except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.

