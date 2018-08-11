Staff Writer David Weinberg's observations from Eagles training camp Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The quarterbacks
Nick Foles returned to practice for the first time in nearly a week. He had missed some time while dealing with muscle spasms in his right trapezoid. He took all the first-team reps and looked sharp.
Carson Wentz was limited to individual drills and seven-on-seven sessions.
Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan worked with the backups in 11-on-11 and seven-on-sevens.
The new guys
Running back Josh Adams (rookie free agent) continued to impress in his bid to earn a roster spot.
Tight end Dallas Goedert (draft pick) caught a touchdown pass from Foles during a goal-line drill in an 11-on-11 session. Goedert later left practice with an undisclosed injury
Wide receiver Mike Wallace (free agent) urged the fans to cheer after catching a deep pass in a seven-on-seven drill.
If the season started today
Adams would make the team as a backup running back.
Play of the day
An announced crowd of 35,000 showed up for Saturday's open workout.
Defensive end Chris Long showed his appreciation by signing autographs along the front row of the stands for about 20 minutes.
What they're saying
Coach Doug Pederson, on Thursday's preseason game at New England: "It's going to be fun. It’s obviously a different atmosphere (than the Super Bowl). It's preseason."
Eagles on Sunday
The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:15 a.m. at the NovaCare Complex. Practice will be closed to fans except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.
Goedert later left practice with an undisclosed injury
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.