Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is going to make his preseason debut Thursday at New England.
Coach Doug Pederson indicated during his livestreamed press conference Tuesday that Foles will get a least a few reps against the Patriots.
“I do expect him to get in the game,” Pederson said. “For how long, I don’t know, but I do expect him to get in a few plays in this game.”
Foles actually hasn’t played in a preseason game in two years, when he was with Kansas City in 2016.
He sat out all four of last season’s contests with the Eagles because of elbow tendonitis. He did not play in last Thursday’s 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh due to spasms in his right trapezius muscle near his shoulder.
It will be his first game action since Super Bowl LII, when Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots.
He delivered a terrific performance, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a 1-yard TD pass from tight end Trey Burton in the infamous “Philly Special.”
Foles was named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl.
“Pretty familiar with the opponent,” Foles told the Philadelphia Daily News Tuesday.
Meanwhile, quarterback Carson Wentz indicated in a livestreamed press conference that he has a shot at playing in the regular-season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 6.
Wentz, who will not play in the preseason, is recovering from torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee suffered Dec. 10, 2017.
“It’s going to be close,” Wentz said. “
He hasn’t participated in 11-on-11 drills in more than two weeks and has yet to be cleared for contact.
The plan is to reevaluate his progress after the Patriots game and possibly increase his workload next week.
“I’m going to take it day by day,” Pederson said. “I’m excited to see where he is at health-wise. He’s done a nice a job out here already these last couple of weeks, so I’ll be curious to see where it goes from here.”
