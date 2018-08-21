Some of the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting offense and most of the defense will get increased playing time in Thursday’s preseason game at Cleveland.
“Typically, this game, I’d like to see them at least get through the first half,” coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday in quotes provided by the team. “And in games like this, you’d want to see maybe a two-minute drive either offensively or defensively. We can do that and simulate that in practice, but to do it in a real game would be great.”
On offense, quarterback Nick Foles will play, along with tight end Zach Ertz, wide receiver Mike Wallace and four-fifths of the offensive line.
Quarterback Carson Wentz, running backs Jay Ayayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles will sit out, as will wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (shoulder surgery) and Nelson Agholor and left tackle Jason Peters.
Foles is back after suffering a mild shoulder strain last week at New England.
“I’m fortunate with my shoulder,” Foles said Tuesday in a Facebook Live post. “This game is about feel, being in the huddle, getting reps. Getting in a rhythm takes time, and it’s tough when you only get a few series (in the preseason). Having a half, moving the ball, running our offense, I think will be great for us.”
Not playing Thursday means Wentz will not play in the preseason as he recovers from tearing two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10.
He was cleared to participate in 11-on-11 drills this week, but has yet to be cleared for contact. The Eagles open the regular season Sept. 6 against Atlanta. There is still a chance Wentz will play.
“It’s going to be close,” Wentz said Monday before practice. “Nothing has really changed from last week other than the 11-on-11 practice, but the final hurdle will be being cleared for contact.”
Defensively, the Eagles will be without end Brandon Graham and tackle Tim Jernigan (back surgery) on Thursday. Graham practiced for the first time this season Monday after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.
The Eagles (0-2) will try for their first victory of the preseason, but the standings don’t matter. Last year, the Eagles finished the preseason 2-2 but were 13-3 in the regular season and won the Super Bowl.
“I don’t concern myself too much about (the preseason record),” Pederson said. “Maybe I’m superstitious, but I really don’t like being 4-0 in the preseason. Because now is the time where you’re sort of experimenting with plays. You’re trying some different personnel groups, some combinations. You’re just trying to evaluate talent and so, it is different.”
