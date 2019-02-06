Nick Foles' career with the Philadelphia Eagles will be ending soon.
According to ESPN.com, the Eagles officially informed the quarterback Tuesday they will be exercising the $20 million option for his 2019 contract. Foles promptly informed the team he intends to pay back the $2 million signing bonus he received at the start of the season to void the option.
Foles is in a better position to pay it because of his late-season exploits. When Carson Wentz was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, Foles took over and promptly made at least $3.5 million in incentives.
Foles earned $1.5 million by starting and winning the final three regular-season games, then earned another $1 million when the Eagles beat Chicago 16-15 in the first round of the playoffs.
A rib injury in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 24-0 victory at Washington left him one play short of another $1 million incentive — he was due the money if he appeared in 33 percent of the Eagles' offensive plays this season and the team made the playoffs — but the Eagles decided to pay him, anyway.
Foles is due to become a free agent when the new league year begins March 13, but the Eagles can place a franchise tag on him for $25 million between Feb. 19 and March 5 in hopes of trading him.
If they don't use the franchise tag and Foles signs with another team as a free agent, the Eagles would receive a third-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Several teams are believed to be interested in acquiring Foles. Jacksonville, which recently hired former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as its offensive coordinator, is considered the front-runner. Denver, Miami, the New York Giants and Washington have also been mentioned as possibilities.
Signing with the Dolphins would mean Foles would be throwing passes to Southern Regional High School graduate Mike Gesicki. Gesicki, a tight end, caught 22 passes for 202 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie this season.
Foles' departure would mark the end of a special part of franchise history.
He reached legendary status during the 2017-18 season by leading the Eagles to their first championship since 1960. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass in a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.
This season, he added to his legacy. He set a franchise record by throwing for 471 yards in a 32-30 win over Houston, then tied a NFL mark with 25 consecutive completions against the Redskins.
In the playoffs, his 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Golden Tate in the final minute proved to be the winning points. The season ended with a 20-14 loss to New Orleans in the divisional round.
"We wanted to finish it off (with a win), but just to be out there with the guys one more time was really special, regardless of winning or losing," Foles said last month. "This game is all about relationships and helping one another. No matter what happens, it's been a joy every single day being in this locker room, wearing this jersey, being a part of this city."
Foles was so popular that a segment of the Eagles' fan base preferred the team trade Wentz during this offseason — they would have received a hefty return on such a deal — but head coach Doug Pederson and Vice-President of Football Operations Howie Roseman made it clear that Wentz was staying.
Wentz is in line to land a new contract soon, but the Eagles are expected to wait a year before offering it to him in lieu of his injury history. He missed the end of last season after tearing two ligaments in his right knee and had the back issue this season.
He has suffered injuries the last four years. He had a broken wrist his senior year at North Dakota State University in 2015 and sat out most of the Eagles preseason in 2016 with broken ribs.
"Carson is the quarterback going forward," Pederson said last month. "In Nick's case, we would love to have everybody back throughout the roster, but it's not about one guy. We're going to do what's best for the team."
