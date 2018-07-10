Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of beating his longtime girlfriend bloody, but the Bills running back said Tuesday that the claims are "baseless" and "completely false."
In a graphic Instagram post published Tuesday morning, McCoy was accused of viciously beating Delicia Cordon. Instagram user @miamor_i_adore posted a before-and-after picture of a bloodied Cordon with a message directed at McCoy accusing him of beating her, his son and his dog, as well as a host of other transgressions including drug and steroid use.
"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false," McCoy posted on social media Tuesday afternoon. "Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."
The Bills are reportedly looking into the matter and the league did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The original post by Cordon's friend claims the alleged victim's injuries, which include a fat lip, black eye and a bloody brow, were suffered Tuesday morning. The photo appears to have been taken in a hospital or doctor's office with the following caption:
"@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure. Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage ... all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater#AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser."
The post also tagged the NFL, Buffalo Bills and TMZ.
McCoy ran for 1,1,38 yards and six TDs last season with Buffalo. He turns 30 on Thursday.
Two years ago, two off-duty Philadelphia cops sued McCoy for injuries they suffered during a bar fight he was accused of being involved in. McCoy never faced criminal charges for the incident. In 2014, McCoy made headlines when he left a $0.20 tip at a Philly restaurant after the owner said he was "verbally abusive to our staff in the most insulting ways" and made "derogatory statements about women."
McCoy and Cordon reportedly got into it last week on social media when she accused him of cheating on her with an escort and insulted a part of his anatomy. She later deleted the posts.
This week's round of social media accusations are far more serious and potentially more costly.
