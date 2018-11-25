Eagles’ best number: 129 (rushing yards by Josh Adams and Corey Clement)
Eagles' worst number: 0 (points in the first quarter)
You had to be there
Despite the balmy weather Sunday, there was still a pile of snow in a parking lot across the street from the Linc.
Three stars
1. Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott (game-winning field goal)
2. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (141 yards from scrimmage, 2 touchdowns)
3. Eagles running back Josh Adams (84 rushing yards, TD)
Turning point
The Giants seemed poised to increase their first-half lead when they moved to the Eagles' 27-yard line. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins foiled their scoring opportunity with an interception at the 2-yard line.
Eagles’ best play
Carson Wentz hit wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard gain over the middle on a fourth-and-1 play from the Giants' 42-yard line. That set the stage for Elliott's 43-yard field goal that gave them the lead.
Eagles' worst play
Barkley broke four tackles during a 51-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Did you notice?
Former safety Quintin Mikell served as honorary captaion ... Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan started for the Eagles. ... A holding penalty on center Jason Kelce erased a 52-yard touchdown by Josh Adams in the first quarter. ... Eagles were held scoreless in the first quarter for the fifth straight game. ... Some fans left the Linc after the first quarter with the Giants leading 9-0. ... Corey Clement's 32-yard run in the second quarter was the longest run of his career. ... Defensive end Michael Bennett suffered a foot injury in the second quarter and did not return ... Barkley sat out almost all of the third quarter. ... Deiondre Hall made his defensive debut at safety in the fourth quarter for the Eagles. He was in for one play. ...
Parting shots
Jenkins on winning close games: "If we could sign up to get all pretty wins, we'd do it. But those aren't the cards we've been dealt."
Giants coach Pat Shurmur on resting Barkley in the second half: "We're going to spell him a little bit as we go. It had nothing to do with the outcome of the game."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.