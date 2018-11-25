PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will need a comeback in the second half to avoid suffering a third straight loss on Sunday.
Rookie running back Saquon Barkley scored two early touchdowns to help the New York Giants take a 19-11 halftime lead at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Giants scored their first four first-half possessions. Barkley turned a shovel pass from quarterback Eli Manning into a 13-yard touchdown on their first series, then broke loose for a 51-yard TD. Giants place-kicker Aldrick Rosas added two field goals, including a 51-yarder.
The Eagles were held scoreless in the first quarter for the fifth straight game. Place-kicker Jake Elliott booted a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter for their first points. Quarterback Carson Wentz hit tight end Zach Ertz for a 15-yard TD with 1:04 left in the first half, then running back Corey Clement scored a two-point conversion.
Eagles rookie running back Josh Adams had a 52-yard TD erased by a holding penalty.
The Giants mounted another drive late in the quarter, but Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins ended it with an interception.
Barkley rushed for 94 yards and a TD on nine carries in the first half.
