PHILADELPHIA — Eagles running back Corey Clement alternated plays with Jay Ajayi when the first-team offense was on the field Friday during a training camp practice at the NovaCare Complex.
A year ago, Clement was watching from the sideline.
As an undrafted rookie free agent, the Glassboro High School graduate was at the bottom of the depth chart, struggling to get reps behind LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and rookie Donnel Pumphrey, a fourth-round draft pick.
"Yeah, it's a little different this year," Clement said Friday as sweat dripped off his chin. "But I'm probably even hungrier now. The Eagles didn't have to give me a chance last year, and I'm so grateful that they did. Now, I want to make them keep realizing that they can trust me and count on me. Just because we won the Super Bowl, I can't take anything for granted."
Clement, 23, was a major reason why the Eagles were able to win their first NFL championship since 1960 with a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.
Sproles suffered a broken arm and a knee injury in the third game of and was lost for the 2017 season. Smallwood struggled withinjuries and was a nonfactor. Pumphrey failed to impress in the preseason last year and was placed on injured reserve.
Clement earned an expanded role in the offense with Blount and Ajayi, who was acquired in a midseason trade with Miami, and made the most of it.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder scored a team-high four rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He ran for 321 yards on 74 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and caught two TD passes.
Clement delivered a sensational performance in the Super Bowl. He caught four passes for 100 yards, the third-most receiving yards by a running back in Super Bowl history, including a 55-yard catch-and-run and a diving 22-yard TD pass from Nick Foles.
He also had a role in "Philly Special," which is already considered the most famous play in franchise history.
On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Clement grabbed a shotgun snap from center Jason Kelce and took off to his left. He then pitched the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who threw a TD pass to Foles.
"I try not to watch (the replay), but I've probably seen it 50-plus times because it's on TV pretty much every day," Clement said with a laugh. "I've watched my touchdown 100 times, though. It was just amazing to be a part of winning a championship."
There have been some changes in the Eagles' backfield this camp.
Blount, who led the Eagles in rushing during the regular season (766 yards) and Super Bowl (90), signed with Detroit as a free agent. Former Washington running back Matt Jones was signed as a free agent. Sproles is back for one more season.
"LeGarrette is like my brother," Ajayi said Friday. "He was the first person to welcome me here after I got traded. He taught me how to be a better player and a better teammate. I respect him so much. Now it's up to me to try to better myself and have a great season."
Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott and New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley have been getting much of the hype, but Ajayi hopes to prove he's in that same category.
After Friday's practice, he was brandishing a chain around his neck that included a gold train and the letter "J."
"I'm ready to go out and showcase to the world again who I am as a running back," Ajayi said. "I kind of feel forgotten a little bit. It's time to showcase who the J-Train is again."
Clement also looks forward to this season.
His Super Bowl ring is in a safety deposit box. When replays are shown on the NFL Network now, he turns the channel.
"It's time to close the door on last year," Clement said, "and open a new one."
Notes: The Eagles practiced in pads for the first time during training camp Saturday ... According to ESPN.com, Carson Wentz showed improved mobility while sharing first-team reps with Foles in 11-on-11 drills. ... A video on ESPN.com showed coach Doug Pederson crashing offensive coordinator Mike Groh's news conference and asking, "What is the timetable for Carson?"
