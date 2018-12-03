Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles hoped to finally figure out wide receiver Golden Tate’s role in their offense against Washington on Monday night.
Three games since he joined the Eagles in a trade with Detroit, the team had yet to find a way for him to flourish.
“I’m just trying to fit in wherever I can,” Tate said Thursday. “I’ve only been on two other teams (Seattle and Detroit) in nine years and never had to make a midseason change. I’m just trying to make up for lost time.”
The Eagles acquired Tate on Oct. 30 from the Lions in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. So far, he hasn’t been much of a bargain. Tate entered Monday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field with 11 receptions for 97 yards and no touchdowns since the trade.
By comparison, Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper has had a huge impact since the Cowboys gave Oakland a first-round pick for him. He has 30 receptions for 424 yards and three TDs in five games.
“I don’t know if it’s been more difficult, but it’s been challenging to integrate (Tate into the offense),” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said last month.
One problem has been that Tate is most comfortable playing in the slot, which also happens to be the preferred position for Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews.
Agholor, who caught 62 passes for 768 yards and eight TDs last season, has been overlooked a lot recently. His big, fourth-down catch in last Sunday’s 25-22 victory over the New York Giants was his only reception in the last two games.
Matthews, who was re-signed earlier this season when Mike Wallace suffered a broken leg, was shut out against the Giants.
And it’s affected other players. Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert has three total receptions for 33 yards — all against the Giants — in the last three games.
