Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is staying with the Eagles.
Graham, who was due to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13, agreed to terms on a three-year extension Friday through the 2021 season. The deal is worth $40 million, according to ESPN.com and NFL.com.
"This is a great feeling for me right now, man," Graham told the team's web site Friday from his offseason home in Michigan. "My family and I, we didn’t want to go anywhere else, so to get this done, that's the best feeling.
"I'm over here smiling ear to ear. I've been doing that since I heard the news."
Graham, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2010, is the second-longest tenured player on the team behind tackle Jason Peters, who arrived a year earlier via a trade with Buffalo.
The 30-year-old ranks seventh in franchise history with 42 and a half sacks. His 14 forced fumbles since 2014 rank sixth in the NFL during that span.
His most famous play came in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. His strip-sack against New England quarterback Tom Brady essentially clinched the Eagles' 41-33 victory that gave the franchise their first league championship since the 1960 season.
Graham, 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, had only four sacks last season after registering a career-high nine and a half in 2017, but still had a career-high 40 quarterback pressures after recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
Beyond the statistics, he's considered a terrific run defender and is also known for his versatility and durability. After struggling with injuries early in his career, Graham has only missed one game since the 2012 season.
Graham is also one of the most popular players among the team and its fans. He made no secret of his desire to stay with the Eagles, even leaving some of his equipment at the NovaCare Complex after the season in hopes that he would be back.
And now he is.
"I talked with my family and said, 'Hey, I’ve got a lot of things I want to accomplish in Philly,'" Graham said. "I want to get on that wall (at the NovaCare Complex) for the Pro Bowl, I've got a couple of things … Being there for this long, hopefully, one day I’ll be in the (Eagles) Hall of Fame. I want to do something big in Philly. Right now, I'm just excited because we get to go back and compete. We've got unfinished business together as a team."
