PHILADELPHIA — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham took the first step and quarterback Carson Wentz took his next step toward being ready for the regular-season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 6.
Graham, who underwent surgery on his right ankle May 1, practiced for the first time this preseason Monday at the NovaCare Complex. He was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list earlier in the day.
"I'm excited just to be out there with the boys," Graham said before practice. "The ankle feels pretty good, and now it's about getting in football shape."
Graham put on his green helmet with silver wings for the first time since the Super Bowl. The 30-year-old delivered one of the biggest defensive plays in franchise history in the fourth quarter of that game, a strip-sack against New England's Tom Brady that helped secure the Eagles' 41-33 victory.
After getting his ankles taped, he joined the rest of the defensive ends for a drill that entailed swatting orange tackling dummies while jogging about 20 yards.
"It's been hard (not practicing) because you don't want to fall behind," Graham said. "I wouldn't say I'm behind, but I need a lot more reps and have to catch up and be ready when it's time to go for real."
Despite releasing Vinny Curry, now with Tampa Bay, the Eagles still have a deep group of talented defensive ends.
Graham, who posted a career-high 9.5 sacks last season, will rotate with Derek Barnett and Chris Long, plus newcomers Michael Bennett and possibly rookie Josh Sweat.
"One of the things never said in the NFL is that you have too many good pass rushers," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "I don't know how much (Graham) will be back in the mix right away because there are still some steps he has to take along the way. But it's great to have him back. Obviously, he's a guy who's done a lot for our defense."
Wentz was scheduled to participate in 11-on-11 drills for the second straight day as part of his comeback from two torn ligaments in his left knee suffered Dec. 10.
Wentz alternated reps with Nick Foles on Sunday, marking the first time he had been involved in 11-on-11 workouts since July 28.
Wentz still has not been cleared for contact. He will not play in Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland but is still striving to be in the lineup when the Eagles take on the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field in the opener.
"It's going to be close," Wentz said before practice. "Nothing has really changed from last week other than the 11-on-11 practice, but the final hurdle will be being cleared for contact."
Wentz indicated his knee feels strong and he has no limitations, but the final determination will be made by coach Doug Pederson and his staff, the athletic trainers and the team's medical staff.
If he's not ready for Sept. 6, Foles will start.
"I don't think we're going to push it," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. "We're going to listen to the doctors and the medical team, and they'll make that determination. When they give us the green light that he's cleared, we'll know that it'll be time to ramp it up and get him ready for (the season)."
