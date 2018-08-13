Staff Writer David Weinberg's observations from Eagles training camp Monday in Philadelphia.
The quarterbacks
Carson Wentz sat out 11-on-11 drills again but participated in seven-on-sevens. Two dropped passes led to a 2-for-7 effort in a red-zone drill, including an interception by cornerback Jalen Mills.
Nick Foles took all the reps with the starters in 11-on-11s. He threw an interception to safety Corey Graham, but had touchdown passes later.
Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan alternated with the backups. Callahan had a good day, hitting back-to-back completions to set up a field goal by Jake Elliott.
Christian Hackenberg did not participate in any drills.
The new guys
Running back Josh Adams (rookie free agent) left practice early with an apparent leg injury and did not return.
Tight end Dallas Goedert (draft pick) did not practice due to an elbow injury.
Graham (free agent) had a pick six against Foles early in practice.
If the season started today
The team would have five quarterbacks on the roster.
Play of the day
Mills picked off Wentz in the end zone and celebrated by punting the ball so high it hit the ceiling of the Eagles' indoor practice facility.
What they're saying
Callahan, on Hackenberg's arrival: "As I've learned in this business, sometimes they make decisions that are unpredictable."
Eagles today
The Eagles are scheduled to stage their final workout of training camp Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex at 9:15 a.m., weather permitting. Outdoor practices are closed to fans except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors. Indoor practices are closed to all fans.
