Hackenberg is newest Eagle
Buy Now

New Eagles quarterback Christian Hackenberg meets with the media Monday.

 DAVID WEINBERG Staff Writer

Staff Writer David Weinberg's observations from Eagles training camp Monday in Philadelphia.

The quarterbacks

Carson Wentz sat out 11-on-11 drills again but participated in seven-on-sevens. Two dropped passes led to a 2-for-7 effort in a red-zone drill, including an interception by cornerback Jalen Mills.

Nick Foles took all the reps with the starters in 11-on-11s. He threw an interception to safety Corey Graham, but had touchdown passes later.

Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan alternated with the backups. Callahan had a good day, hitting back-to-back completions to set up a field goal by Jake Elliott.

Christian Hackenberg did not participate in any drills.

The new guys

Running back Josh Adams (rookie free agent) left practice early with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (draft pick) did not practice due to an elbow injury.

Graham (free agent) had a pick six against Foles early in practice.

If the season started today

The team would have five quarterbacks on the roster.

Play of the day

Mills picked off Wentz in the end zone and celebrated by punting the ball so high it hit the ceiling of the Eagles' indoor practice facility.

What they're saying

Callahan, on Hackenberg's arrival: "As I've learned in this business, sometimes they make decisions that are unpredictable."

Eagles today

The Eagles are scheduled to stage their final workout of training camp Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex at 9:15 a.m., weather permitting. Outdoor practices are closed to fans except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors. Indoor practices are closed to all fans.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.