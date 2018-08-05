SUNDAY AT EAGLES CAMP
(Press Eagles beat writer David Weinberg will be offering some observations during training camp)
The quarterbacks
Despite the presence of more than 30,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night, quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles both sat out the 11-on-11 drills, though they did take some reps on seven-on-sevens.
Nate Sudfeld and Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan took the bulk of the reps throughout the practice. Sudfeld was inconsistent and threw an interception to linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Callahan threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joshua Perkins during an 11-on-11 session, then ended practice with a 20-yard TD to tight end Billy Brown.
The new (old) guy
The Eagles re-signed safety Corey Graham to a one-year contract earlier Sunday. Graham had been a free agent after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.
The 33-year-old appeared in 14 regular-season games, posting 33 tackles and two interceptions.
The 6-foot, 196-pounder also had five tackles and interception in the Eagles’ 37-3 victory over Minnesota in the NFC championship game and added eight tackles in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over New England in Super Bowl LII.
The Eagles also signed free agent tight end Gannon Sinclair to a one-year deal Sunday. Sinclair spent time with Arizona, Chicago and Jacksonville from 2015-17 but never appeared in a regular-season game.
In other roster moves, the Eagles waived safety Ryan Neal and waived/injured tight end Adam Zaruba, a former member of the Canadian national rugby team.
If the season started today
Grugier-Hill would be a starting linebacker. He’s had an excellent camp to this point.
Play of the day
After the practice was over, the players gave their jerseys to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who watched the workout as part of Military Day.
What they’re saying
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, on the team’s prospects this season: “There are many, many teams entering this season that can be in the Super Bowl. We want to be in the Super Bowl every single year.”
What’s next
The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:35 a.m. Monday at the NovaCare Complex. Practices are closed to the public except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.
— David Weinberg
