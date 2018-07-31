Press Staff Writer David Weinberg will offer observations throughout Eagles training camp

Tuesday at Eagles camp

The quarterbacks

Nick Foles took all the reps with the first-team offense during the 11-on-11 drills, which featured the first hitting of training camp. Although quarterbacks are seldom hit, Carson Wentz sat them out as a precaution.

Nate Sudfeld ran the second-team offense and did well.

Joe Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, had his best day of training camp while working with the third-string offense. He ended practice with a 20-yard touchdown pass to newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

The new guys

Carter (free agent) made several nice catches.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (draft pick) brought a tray filled with cups of Rita’s Water Ice over to Callahan and some teammates after practice.

Tackle Jordan Mailata (draft pick) had trouble with the snap count while pitted against second-year defensive end Derek Barnett during 11-on-11 drills.

If the season started today

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill would get some playing time with the first-team defense. Although known as a special teams ace, Grugier-Hill could also work his way into the defensive rotation.

Play of the day

Callahan drew cheers from the crowd by zipping a touchdown pass to Carter on the final play of practice. Carter made a diving grab.

What they’re saying

Callahan, on cousin Dave Carr from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who attended Tuesday’s practice: “I’ve had family members at almost every practice because so many relatives live around here. I probably lead the team in family members at training camp.”

Eagles today

The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. Practices are closed to the public except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.