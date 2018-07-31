Press Staff Writer David Weinberg will offer observations throughout Eagles training camp
Tuesday at Eagles camp
The quarterbacks
Nick Foles took all the reps with the first-team offense during the 11-on-11 drills, which featured the first hitting of training camp. Although quarterbacks are seldom hit, Carson Wentz sat them out as a precaution.
Nate Sudfeld ran the second-team offense and did well.
Joe Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, had his best day of training camp while working with the third-string offense. He ended practice with a 20-yard touchdown pass to newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Carter.
The new guys
Carter (free agent) made several nice catches.
Tight end Dallas Goedert (draft pick) brought a tray filled with cups of Rita’s Water Ice over to Callahan and some teammates after practice.
Tackle Jordan Mailata (draft pick) had trouble with the snap count while pitted against second-year defensive end Derek Barnett during 11-on-11 drills.
If the season started today
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill would get some playing time with the first-team defense. Although known as a special teams ace, Grugier-Hill could also work his way into the defensive rotation.
Play of the day
Callahan drew cheers from the crowd by zipping a touchdown pass to Carter on the final play of practice. Carter made a diving grab.
What they’re saying
Callahan, on cousin Dave Carr from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who attended Tuesday’s practice: “I’ve had family members at almost every practice because so many relatives live around here. I probably lead the team in family members at training camp.”
Eagles today
The Eagles are scheduled to practice at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. Practices are closed to the public except for select season-ticket holders and corporate sponsors.
