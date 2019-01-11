Greg Roman is the Baltimore Ravens’ new offensive coordinator.
The 1990 Holy Spirit High School graduate and former Ventnor resident was promoted from tight ends coach/assistant head coach, the Ravens confirmed Friday.
Roman, 46, could not be reached for comment.
“Increasing Greg’s responsibilities will help us get where we’re going on offense,” Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said. “His role with our offense has already been significant and substantial. His understanding of the run game we are building — which we saw some of in the second half of the season — and how it integrates with a consistent and big-play passing game is exciting.”
Roman replaces Marty Mornhinweg, who ran the Ravens’ offense for Harbaugh for the past three seasons.
Harbaugh said Mornhinweg declined to stay in the organization in a new role.
Mornhinweg was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2012 under head coach Andy Reid.
Baltimore went 10-6 this season to win the AFC North title but lost its first-round playoff game 23-17 to the San Diego Chargers at home Sunday.
Roman, who joined the Ravens prior to last season, was previously an offensive coordinator with Buffalo (2015-16) and San Francisco (2011-14).
Roman was part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the 49ers when they switched quarterbacks from Alex Smith to Colin Kaepernick. The Ravens underwent a similar change this season, benching veteran Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson.
According to the Ravens’ website, the Ravens employed some of the same blocking schemes for Jackson this season that the 49ers used for Kaepernick.
Roman got his start in the NFL as an assistant with Carolina (1995-2001). He also coached for Houston (2002-05), Baltimore (2006-07) and Stanford University (2009-10).
While at Stanford, he was the Cardinal tight ends and offensive tackles coach. Among the players he coached was the Eagles’ Zach Ertz, who set the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end this season with 116.
He even coached at Holy Spirit for a year.
After the Ravens fired head coach Bill Belichick and his staff after the 2007 season, Roman spent 2008 as the Spartans’ offensive coordinator under then-head coach Charlie Roman (no relation).
Roman and his wife, Dana, have three children: sons Connor and Gregory and daughter Emily Grace.
He put his Ventnor vacation home up for sale last month.
Roman’s mother, Carol, and brother, Matthew, still live in Ventnor.
Carol, and her late father, John Clary, had Eagles season tickets when the team played at Franklin Field.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
