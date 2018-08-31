Quarterback Joe Callahan's tenure with the Eagles came to an end Friday.
At least for now.
The 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate was among the first players waived during the league-wide spate of roster moves. Teams are required to reduce their rosters from 90 players to the regular-season limit of 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Callahan is hoping to either be claimed off waivers by another team or perhaps get signed to a practice squad on Sunday. The 25-year-old has one year of practice squad eligibility remaining after spending most of the past two seasons on Green Bay's.
The Eagles are unlikely to add another quarterback, considering they already have Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld. The Packers are a possibility. They traded Brett Hundley to New Orleans on Thursday, leaving Aaron Rodgers and DeShone Kizer as their only quarterbacks.
"If the Eagles want to bring me back to their practice squad, that would be great," Callahan said Friday while driving to the NovaCare Complex to meet with coach Doug Pederson. "I would think Green Bay would be a possibility. I was there for two years and they saw grow and develop as a quarterback.
"You just never know what teams are thinking. It's a pretty crazy time in the NFL right now. There's going to be over 1,000 players waived over the next two days and the Eagles and the rest of the league will be scrambling to see who's available."
Callahan drove home to Absecon Thursday night to visit with friends and family after leading the Eagles to a 10-9 victory over the New York Jets in their preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.
He had thrown an interception in the end zone on the previous series, but rebounded to hit running back Matt Jones for a 4-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder completed 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and interception while alternating with Christian Hackenberg, who was also waived Friday.
"You've got to credit what Joe Callahan did," Pederson said after the game Thursday. "To throw the pick in the end zone and then came back and throw a touchdown pass, I thought that was pretty impressive from his standpoint."
Callahan signed with the Eagles in May after getting released by the Packers.
He spent the offseason and training camp as the No. 4 quarterback behind Foles, Wentz and Sudfeld. Despite limited reps, he showed steady progress, which was evident during the 68-yard scoring drive at the end of Thursday's game. He completed seven passes for 40 yards during the series.
The Eagles were Callahan's fourth NFL team since he first signed with the Packers in 2016 as a rookie free agent from Wesley College in Delaware.
"At this time of year, you never know what's going to happen next," he said. "All I can do is just hope that another team calls and I get another opportunity to stay in the NFL."
Note: In addition to Callahan and Hackenberg, the Eagles also waived tight ends Billy Brown and Gannon Sinclair, and center Jon Toth Friday, according to NJ.com.
