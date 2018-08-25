What stood out more than Wendell Smallwood’s standout performance on Thursday night that seemingly pushed him to the brink of capturing the Philadelphia Eagles’ final running back slot were his comments afterward.
Smallwood was able to distance himself from younger competitors Donnel Pumphrey and Josh Adams with team highs of 12 attempts and 53 rushing yards in a 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns simply because he’s been through what they’re going through now.
In his third year, he’s finally cleared the hurdle of getting his body just right, which often can prove to be the most complicated part of an NFL player’s journey.
That’s something that Adams, a rookie from Central Bucks South who missed the previous game with an injury, and Pumphrey, who hasn’t played at all yet in the preseason, haven’t quite solved.
The other back, Matt Jones, likely fell out of the race with a fumble on Thursday.
That left Smallwood, gleam in his eye, to talk with a sense of accomplishment about where he is now and what it took to get there.
“Some guys just don’t know right away,” he said, “and I know me — I didn’t know. I didn’t know my body, I didn’t know what I was feeling sometimes. I think I learned it better this year, and it took me two years, almost two years, to learn the thing.
“Everyone deals with it coming in early. It’s like, you see all rookies, they get a pull, they get a strain. And some things you can’t prevent, but there are things that you can do to better your percentage of not getting hurt.”
Even with guidance from veterans, most times the only way to learn about physical maintenance is through experience.
In Smallwood’s case, as with Pumphrey and Adams, the experience can be rough. Throughout his first two seasons, he endured the various sore stretches that Adams and Pumphrey are going through now, coming out the other end this summer after a series of grueling trials and errors.
“It was everything,” Smallwood said. “It was weight, it was — sometimes you push through something one day, you ignore it and then the next day you push through it and you can’t. It’s a pull or a strain.
“So I think learning to just know what’s going on with your body is big. If something is bothering you, get in the training room, know what works for you and what doesn’t. You might be doing a lot, but a lot might not work for you. A little bit of this thing or a little bit of that might work for you.”
What worked for Smallwood on Thursday night was a whole uninterrupted half of football in which everything came together for him.
“I think it was great, especially being with the starters,” he said. “They called on me to start the game. I think that’s huge. ... Playing against starters (from Cleveland), that’s a whole different level.”
Smallwood delivered the kind of performance he and the Eagles always knew he could deliver under circumstances that, in Smallwood’s case, took more than two years to create.
“I’ve felt good all camp,” he said. “My body’s been good to me, I’ve been good to my body. As far as being able to play and being able to practice every day, I feel great.
“I haven’t felt this good since I’ve been here.”
The Eagles probably have never felt better about him, either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.