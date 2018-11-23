PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense is going to be short-handed again Sunday.
The team announced Friday four defensive players — middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and cornerbacks Sidney Jones (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle) and Jalen Mills (foot) — will not play against the New York Giants. Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable.
Cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod are already on injured reserve with knee injuries.
That means the Eagles will rely on backups such as cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Chandon Sullivan to contend with Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
“It’s still that next-man-up mentality,” LeBlanc said. “Whenever the coaches need me, I have to be ready. We all have to be ready, no matter who is out there.”
They were not ready last week.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in a 48-7 Saints victory.
All three players were not on the Eagles’ active roster at the beginning of the season. Bausby and Sullivan were on the practice squad while LeBlanc was claimed off waivers from Detroit.
“Injuries are a funny thing,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “I mean, you can never plan for them. You have to react to them. Sometimes they go in streaks like that. I had a year in Tennessee that late in the season I think we had two defensive starters left out of 11.
“Those are challenging situations, but, you don’t get any extra points in the beginning of the game and you don’t get any gold stars for performing with fill-ins or backup players.”
Losing Hicks is another setback, though he’s struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Since the Eagles drafted him in the third round in 2015, he’s played all 16 regular-season games just once, in 2016.
He missed the last nine games and the playoffs last season with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Outside linebacker Nigel Bradham got a lot snaps in the middle in his spot last year and will likely do so again.
“Yeah, you’ll probably see him in some similar roles,” Schwartz said. “We’ll sort of cover it up with a couple different guys. Nate Gerry is a guy that we trust. Has played some good football for us. Same thing with Kamu (Grugier-Hill) and La Roy (Reynolds). We have a lot of different guys to fill holes.”
The Eagles really need to fill some holes in their run defense.
Saints running back Mark Ingram rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. A week earlier, Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott had 151 yards and a TD.
Now comes Giants rookie Saquon Barkley, who ran for 130 yards and a TD against the Eagles earlier this season.
“This kid is a special player, a special talent,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told Newsday. “I just remember going back and watching our game from last time. He was just hard to bring down. You have to make a point of emphasis of it. You’ve got to tackle. He’s such a big, powerful guy that has breakaway speed, sometimes it’s impossible.”
Tackling has been a problem for the Eagles.
Most of the big runs and pass receptions they’ve surrendered have come after the running back or receiver had broken away from a defender.
And now they have to try to save the season with a lot of backup players on defense.
“This is the NFL,” Schwartz said. “Everybody is competitive. We’re a pay-to-perform league, and it doesn’t matter if you’re brought up from the practice squad or you’re a returning Pro Bowl player. Everybody is in the same boat.”
