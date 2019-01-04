Quarterback Joe Callahan is going to get another opportunity to play in the NFL.
The 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Absecon signed a reserve/futures contract Thursday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Callahan, who could not be reached for comment Friday, worked out for the Buccaneers, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks during the regular season.
“Quarterbacks usually get 15 to 30 throws (in workouts),” Callahan said last month. “You’re out there for about 20 minutes and then you hope for the best. Afterward, you get some sort of feedback and then they tell you, ‘We’ll be in touch.’ All the feedback I’ve gotten has been positive. They told me, ‘If we don’t sign you in the next few weeks, we’ll be signing you to a futures contract after the season.’”
The 25-year-old had been an unrestricted free agent since being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the preseason. He had a good performance in their preseason finale against the New York Jets, completing 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and interception, but the Eagles opted to keep Nate Sudfeld as the No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.
Callahan has appeared in one regular-season NFL game. He relieved Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley in the 2017 season finale against Detroit and completed 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards on the final series.
“It’s tough to watch sometimes, knowing that I’ve been there,” Callahan said. “You think that you should be out there, doing just as well as the guys you’re watching.”
The Bucs will be his fifth NFL team. The former Wesley College standout spent the bulk of the 2016-17 seasons with the Packers but also had brief stints with New Orleans and Cleveland before joining the Eagles.
The Bucs, who fired head coach Dirk Koetter on Sunday, had three quarterbacks on the roster this season: Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin. Fitzpatrick and Griffin are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March.
Callahan hopes to join seven other local players in the NFL: Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami High School, Galloway Township); Cincinnati linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest High School, Mays Landing), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep, Egg Harbor Township), Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional, Stafford Township), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern, Stafford Township), and Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine, Galloway Township).
Anderson, a rookie, is on the Bears’ practice squad. He’ll be on their sideline at Soldier Field Sunday for their playoff game against the Eagles.
“It seems like almost every single person South Jersey is an Eagles fan, but not me,” Anderson, 22, said with a laugh during a phone interview Thursday night. “I grew up as a Patriots fan. My dad (also Abdullah) rooted for the Patriots, and I just followed him. He’s a diehard Bears fan now, though. And so are my friends.”
Anderson, 6-feet-4 and 295 pounds, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent after a tremendous college career at Bucknell University, where he was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
He’s been on the Bears’ practice squad the entire season, working with the scout team in practice while picking up tips from veteran defensive tackles Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman.
“This whole season has been an amazing experience for me from start to finish, “ Anderson said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.