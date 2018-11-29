PHILADELPHIA — Eagles running back Josh Adams wore a sweatsuit on the sideline for the first two games this season.
Now fans have his No. 33 jersey on their Christmas lists.
After starting the season on the practice squad, the rookie free agent has emerged as the chairman of the Eagles' running back committee. He enters Monday's pivotal game against Washington as the team's leading rusher with 291 yards on 56 carries (5.2 yards per carry) and has scored two touchdowns.
"I'm working hard every day to try and perfect my craft," Adams said. "And when my opportunities come, I try to take advantage of them."
Adams, a former standout at nearby Central Bucks South High School in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and the University of Notre Dame, was buried deep on the depth chart at the start of training camp behind Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey and even Matt Jones.
Now he's at the top.
Pumphrey, who's now on the practice squad, and Jones were cut at the end of the preseason, as was Adams. Sproles suffered a hamstring injury after the first game against Atlanta and has yet to return. Ajayi broke a bone in his back in the second game at Tampa Bay, then suffered a season-ending knee injury against Minnesota three weeks later.
Adams was promoted Sept. 18 and has seen his role gradually increased.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder had 22 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 25-22 victory over the New York Giants last Sunday. It was the most carries by an Eagles running back since Ryan Mathews had 22 in the first game of the 2016 season.
"If you remember, he started on the practice squad to start the season," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "We had Sproles, we had Jay, and Corey and Wendell. We kind of knew what we had with Josh coming out of training camp, but you still don't know until players play.
"To his credit, he took advantage of some injuries and has just kind of slowly worked himself into this position. Josh now has kind of taken the lead, and we'll continue to grow and try to increase his touches each week."
Adams is still officially part of a committee along with Clement and Smallwood, but is clearly the feature back now.
It's both the result of his performances in games and his work ethic in practice.
"He's been working real hard," Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley said. "You see him staying after practices doing little things like conditioning and working on routes with the quarterbacks. Stuff like that shows he's dedicated, and that's one of the things you look for (in unproven players)."
Adams has also relied on the other running backs, especially Sproles, for advice and guidance. Although Sproles, 35, has only played in one game this season — he practiced on a limited basis Thursday — he's still regarded as a leader, especially to younger players like the 22-year-old Adams.
He was one of Adams' idols as a kid.
"I remember watching him when I was playing pee wee football," Adams said with a laugh.
Adams also leans heavily on Staley, who was a standout running back for the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Because he played the position, the other running backs tend to heed his advice.
"It's cool having him as a coach because he's someone who did what we're doing," Adams said. "I learned a long time ago that it's always wise to listen to people who have experience."
Notes: Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) and tackle Jason Peters (personal reasons) did not practice Thursday. Linebacker Nigel Bradham (thumb), guard Brandon Brooks (ankle), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (illness) and Sproles (hamstring) were limited.
