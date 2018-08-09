PHILADELPHIA — In the late-’80s and early ‘90s, Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner and defensive end Clyde Simmons were part of one of arguably the best defenses in franchise history.
They will be rewarded later this season when they are inducted as the newest members of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.
Joyner and Simmons will be honored at halftime of the Eagles’ game against Indianapolis on Sept. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made the announcement at halftime of the Eagles’ preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Joyner played eight seasons for the Eagles (1986-93), when he was a three-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.
In 120 career games with the Eagles, he produced 875 tackles, 37 sacks, 17 interceptions, 21 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and five defensive touchdowns.
Joyner is the only player in Eagles’ history with at least 35 sacks and 15 interceptions sand joins recent Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins as the only Eagles with 20 forced fumbles.
“Seth Joyner was one of the most talented and fearless outside linebackers of his era, and the way he committed his heart and soul on every play spoke volumes about his love for the game,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Thursday. “He is one of the all-time greats in our franchise’s history and he set a powerful example for the generations of players that followed him at his position.”
Simmons registered 76 sacks — third in Eagles’ history behind the late Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85.5) — in eight seasons (1986-93) with the Eagles.
During his tenure, he also recorded 720 tackles, 12 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recovers and three defensive touchdowns in 124 games.
His 63 sacks from 1988-92 were second-most in the NFL in that span behind White’s 72. He led the league in 1992 with 19 sacks.
“Clyde Simmons was one of the most feared pass rushers ever to play in Philadelphia,” Lurie said. “He was a pillar on one of the best defenses in NFL history and an integral part of the team’s success for many years.”
