Add middle linebacker to the Eagles' list of offseason needs.
Jordan Hicks, who will officially become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, is scheduled to sign with Arizona, according to ESPN.com and NFL.com. Official terms were not released, but he's expected to sign a four-year, $36 million deal with a $12 million signing bonus and $20 million guaranteed.
Hicks, 26, becomes the second Eagles free agent to join another team, joining quarterback Nick Foles. Foles will officially sign a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville on Wednesday, the first day of the free-agent signing period.
Hicks' four-year tenure with the Eagles has a tough time staying on the field due to injuries. He missed eight games of his rookie season in 2015 with a torn pectoral muscle, then suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2017 that sidelined him for the last nine regular-season games and the Eagles' playoff run to a Super Bowl championship. Last season, he missed four games last season with a strained calf.
There was even an off-the-field injury. In the summer of 2017, Hicks broke a finger when he slipped near a pool during his honeymoon in Greece.
When he was healthy, he was very productive. A third-round draft pick in 2015, he played in 43 of a possible 64 regular-season games and registered 254 tackles, five sacks and seven interceptions. He also had 12 tackles in two playoff games in 2018.
Although they have lost two players to date, the Eagles have added two by agreeing to terms on Jacksonville defensive tackle Malik Jackson on a three-year, $30 million contract and acquiring former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson in a trade with Tampa Bay.
In addition, they re-signed defensive end Brandon Graham to a three-year, $40 million contract before he could become a free agent.
More decisions await.
Hicks and Foles are among 14 Eagles who are scheduled to become free agents Wednesday. The list includes running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles, cornerback Ronald Darby, and wide receivers Golden Tate, Jordan Matthews and Mike Wallace.
Of that group, Darby and Sproles are probably the most likely to stay with the Eagles.
The Eagles, who are currently around $15 million under the salary cap, are believed to be looking to upgrade at running back, linebacker and defensive line via free agency and the NFL draft. Among the free agents that have been mentioned in various reports is Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman. Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell is reportedly going to sign with Baltimore or the New York Jets, per ESPN.com.
