A sampling of readers’ email reactions to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. See more reactions at PressofAC.com.
The Eagles lost to a very average Bucs team. A loss is a loss. What’s concerning is again the defense led by Jim Schwartz refuses to adjust. Refuses to blitz as his secondary is gashed. Schwartz should have been killed after the Super Bowl, but they won and he was let off the hook.
Carson Wentz is due back maybe next week, but the biggest weakness is giving up too many big plays and a defensive coordinator unable to adjust.
This is a good Eagles team, but the defense needs to play better and be coached better.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Want to know how to make a quick Buc? Put DeSean Jackson in a Tampa Bay uniform. Although he’s been gone for years, he can still get gone in seconds. He helped pull a fast one on the opening snap, as the Eagles’ defense (swash) buckled.
However, Jackson wasn’t the only receiver speeding past the secondary; O.J. had enough juice to jet by the Birds’ backend, too.
Finally, Fitz gave them fits. The Harvard alum made the D (a letter grade he’s likely never received) look dumb. I’m not sure which Fitzpatrick figure was higher: his I.Q. or passing yards. At his current prolific pace, he might be the first person to earn a PhD in TDs.
From the first play to the final one vs. the Buccaneers, I might’ve been mistaken by passers-by for a pirate because I was bellowing, “Arrgh!”
The offense not having all hands on deck was an additional hindrance. We’ll see if next week Wentz returns to right the ship and SOS — Save Our Season.
Marc Tandan
HammontonVery tough loss! Tampa Bay deserves a lot of credit. They outplayed the Eagles in every area. The bottom line was that the Eagle defensive backs could not cover the Bucs receivers.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The Eagles got a rude awakening today.They certainly did not look like the Super Bowl Champs. Let me count the ways to lose a ball game. First off you make penalties that are made by high school teams. Second, the defense at the start of the game looked let they were shell shocked. They never recovered until the middle of the third quarter. Third, the quarterback was in another game somewhere. If you put that all together you will lose not only this game, but a lot more down the road.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
Well, the new hot and coming team is not the Eagles ... it’s Tampa Bay! The temperatures were unbearable, But it seemed to affect our players more. Injuries and penalties really hurt today. We were beaten by the better team.
Pat Duran
Linwood
The Eagles haven’t looked like a championship team since they won the Super Bowl. Today’s game proves that your starters must play during the preseason in order to prepare for the season. The first quarter of this game was painful to watch as the Eagles basically put themselves in a position to lose this game with every penalty they took on the second drive of the game. I’m hoping that everyone learns from this game and moves on to next week. Do not bring No. 11 back until he’s ready to play. We will be needing him for the entire season.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Remain calm. All is well. It’s only week 2.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Terrible first and second quarters. Tampa bay scored 2 57-yard touchdowns. Hardly any defense. If the Eagles want to go to the playoffs again, they need to play better.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
The Eagles apparently forgot about DeSean Jackson and the big plays. I blame Chip Kelly for DeSean not being in Philadelphia. Otherwise, the Eagles penalized themselves into this loss. The game was winnable in spite of the penalties. The offense showed up, but the defense took too much time off.
The senior citizens did it! Fitz to D Jax. Had to feel good for Jackson to torch (again!) his old team. I know I laughed!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Sorry, I bleed green, but for all this talent on this team they are playing way too soft at the start of the games. Then the ex-Eagle killers appear on the first play — D. Jack and company. Agh !!! Peters hurt, JPP makes Vi Tie into a turnstyle, missed field goal. Some things never change.
The defense at one point went backward 40 yards and stupid penalties again this week. Jim Schwartz did not have his best game plan either. In the last drive before the two-minute warning Doug showed no sense of urgency wasting too much time. Maybe just maybe Carson will rescue us soon .
P.S. Thank You Ronde Barber for the constant weather update all game. We got it. How hot was it already!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
This team couldn’t get it together until the fourth quarter and made Fitzgerald look like an All-Pro quarterback. It would be nice to have all our weapons on the field at the same time, but you play with what you have. The only one who looked good was the punter. Terrible in all other facets of the game.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesley’s Point
Monday Morning Headline: ”Bucs Burst Birds Bubble”!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
I was at the game. Eagles fans were great. What more can you say than the defense came up small, giving up 400-plus yards from a second-string quarterback. Pederson can’t expect the first play to go to Jackson!
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
