PHILADELPHIA — This is the time of the year when Saint Nick is counted upon to deliver Christmas miracles.
That also goes for the Eagles.
They are hoping quarterback Nick Foles can spread some holiday joy by finding a way to lead the team to the playoffs.
Defensive end Chris Long is such a devout believer that he constructed a shrine inside his locker in his honor. It includes some candles, incense, a photo of Foles from when he was Long’s teammate with the St. Louis Rams in 2015, and a copy of Foles’ book, which is entitled “Believe It.”
“It’s a personalized autograph copy of the book that he only gave to his close personal friends,” Long said Thursday. “And one of them is me.”
The display immediately drew comparisons to the one built by Pedro Cerrano, the fictional slugger in the movie, “Major League.”
All that was missing from Long’s shrine was a statue of “Jobu.”
“Bats, they are sick,” Cerrano explains in the movie. “I cannot hit curveball. Straightball I hit it very much. Curveball, bats are afraid. I ask Jobu to come, take fear from bats. I offer him cigar, rum. He will come.”
After Thursday’s practice, Long enlisted Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to light a few of the candles.
The rest are due to be lit on Friday.
“It’s my pleasure,” Cox said.
Foles, who was not available for comment Thursday, reportedly got a kick out of Long’s display. He will be making his second straight start in relief of Carson Wentz, who is sidelined with a stress fracture in his back.
When Wentz suffered a major knee injury late last season, Foles took over and led the team to a championship. He threw for 373 yards with three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“Nick’s been there to bail us out when we’ve had injuries before,” Long said. “I think this will bring us some energy.”
He’s already brought energy to the team through his work ethic, personality and play.
Foles did not throw a touchdown pass in last Sunday’s 30-23 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but did direct six scoring drives — three touchdowns and three field goals — in the win. The 30 points was the Eagles’ second-highest output this season behind a 34-13 win at the New York Giants on Oct. 11.
“I get butterflies and nerves before every game,” Foles said Wednesday. “But once the game starts, everything slows down. I lean on my past experiences. I’ve been through this before. I wasn’t in uncharted waters.”
Including regular season and playoff games, Sunday’s game against the Texans will be Foles’ 47th career start since joining the league as the Eagles’ third-round draft pick in 2012.
He enjoyed his best regular season in 2013. After Michael Vick was injured, Foles threw 27 touchdown passes against only two interceptions. He tied the NFL record by throwing seven TD passes in a 49-20 victory at Oakland. His jersey and cleats were sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“Nick Foles is an all-star quarterback,” Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett said. “I played against him in 2012 (when Bennett was with Tampa Bay) and he lit us up (with 381 yards and two TDs). It’s not like we’re putting (former Eagle and current Washington quarterback) Mark Sanchez out there. This is Nick Foles.”
Notes: Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), Bennett (foot), Cox (hip), place-kicker Jake Elliott (illness), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and Wentz (back) did not practice Thursday.
Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back), punter Cameron Johnston (back) and cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc (hamstring) were limited.
