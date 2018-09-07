Why this is their biggest game of the year
Eagles (1-0) at Tampa Bay (0-0), Sunday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m., Raymond James Stadium
The Eagles hope to build off the momentum from Thursday's 18-12 victory over Atlanta against another NFC South opponent. Tampa Bay will be without quarterback Jameis Winston, who is suspended for the first three games of the season for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Evaluating the Eagles
Observations from the 18-12 victory over Atlanta:
Running back Jay Ajayi: Finally got rolling in the second half.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: Owned the line of scrimmage.
Cornerback Ronald Darby: Big play when it counted.
Quarterback Nick Foles: Played well enough to earn $500,000 bonus.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill: Set the tone with a goal-line stand.
Coach Doug Pederson: Another brilliant play call.
Evaluating the quarterback
Foles was not sharp for most of the game. The offense gained zero yards in the first quarter. His best play came when he caught Nelson Agholor's option pass for a 15-yard gain on a play known as Philly, Philly. Carson Wentz's status remains uncertain.
3-and-out with Doug Pederson
(After Thursday's game)
Q: Did you see the NFL Network report that suggested Carson Wentz is going to be out for several more weeks?
A: You know what? I've seen it, but I'm going to investigate that a little bit more and see where and why and when that came out.
Q: Why did you call that trick play?
A: We were just looking for a big play, somebody to make a play, and I just felt it was the right time to make the call.
Q: How impressed were you with your red-zone defense?
A: It was the deciding factor. They bowed their neck and made several really big stops for us. That's what it takes early in the season until your offense kind of gets on track.
