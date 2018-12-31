Why this is their biggest game of the year
Eagles (9-7) at Chicago (11-4), Sunday, 4:40 p.m., Soldier Field
The Eagles earned the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs and will face the third-seeded Bears in a wildcard-round game. A victory over the Bears, who are coached by former Eagles assistant Matt Nagy, would send the Eagles into the divisional round and a game at top-seeded New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 13.
Evaluating the Eagles
(Observations from the 24-0 victory at Washington)
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: First two-TD game of his career.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: Had a career-high 10 sacks this season.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas: Leads the team with three interceptions.
Quarterback Nick Foles: Another game, another record.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery: Gets to return to Chicago.
Quarterback Nate Sudfeld: One pass, one completion, one touchdown.
Evaluating the quarterback
Before he suffered another rib injury in the fourth quarter, Foles completed a franchise-record 25 consecutive passes. That also tied the NFL record. Sudfeld came on in relief and threw his first career TD pass, a 22-yarder to Agholor.
Three-and-out with Doug Pederson
From Sunday
Q: Do you have any information on Nick Foles' injury?
A: I do not. Not yet.
Q: What did you tell the team after the game?
A: I told them that we set out to get ourselves into the tournament and now we've done that. We're excited to continue our season.
Q: Is the team playing its best football now?
A: I think so. You start the year trying to figure yourselves out a little bit, finding your identity. This team is playing better this time of the year.
