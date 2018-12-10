The Philadelphia Eagles weren't good enough to beat Dallas on Sunday.
Not on offense, not on defense, not on special teams and not on the sidelines. Players and coaches all came up short in a 29-23 overtime loss to the Cowboys that dealt a serious blow to their chances of making the playoffs.
"It's obvious we have to do better," coach Doug Pederson said during Monday's livestreamed news conference. "I have to coach better, and we have to play better. That's the bottom line."
Dallas (8-5) now owns a two-game lead over the Eagles (6-7) and Washington (6-7) in the NFC East with three regular-season games remaining.
The Cowboys, who have won five straight, finish at Indianapolis, home against Tampa Bay and at the New York Giants. ESPN's Football Playoff Index gives them a 99.3 percent chance of winning the division.
The Eagles' best hope of reaching the playoffs lies in the wild-card race. Seattle (7-5) entered Monday night's game against Minnesota (6-5-1) with a 96.5 percent chance of qualifying for the postseason, according to FPI, while the Vikings are at 80.3 percent.
After playing the Seahawks, the Vikings finish against Miami (7-6), at Detroit (5-8) and versus Chicago (9-4), which already may have clinched the NFC North by then.
The Eagles have a much tougher closing stretch with games at Los Angles Rams (11-2), home against Houston (9-4) and at Washington (6-7). They will need to win at least two of their last three games to even have a slight shot at overtaking the Vikings, who beat the Eagles 23-21 on Oct. 7.
ESPN puts the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East at 0.4 percent and making the playoffs at 5.1 percent.
But before they start to think about playoffs, they first have to get over the bitter disappointment of losing to the Cowboys.
"It's a sickening feeling," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Sunday.
Eagles fans and players were especially upset over the way Sunday's game started.
Cowboys kickoff returner Jourdan Lewis fumbled the opening kickoff after getting hit by safety Malcolm Jenkins. A scramble ensued, with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill holding up the football after the pile of players that appeared to consist solely of Eagles was untangled.
Referee Clete Blakeman consulted with his crew, then spoke to officials at NFL headquarters in New York. They all agreed there was a fumble, but because they couldn't see a "clear recovery," Dallas kept the ball.
"That was a pretty terrible call," Jenkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Sunday. "They reviewed it, and the explanation I got was that it wasn't a clear recovery, although Kamu had the ball in his hand, and there was only Eagles defenders on the ball in replay. So whoever's watching that in New York should stay off the bottle."
Other questionable calls were made against both teams. The Eagles had bigger problems. The injury-riddled secondary was part of a defense that allowed a whopping 567 yards. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and company gained 256.
Wentz completed 22 of 32 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and one fumble. In the first half, however, he was just 6 for 8 for 48 yards.
"It's frustrating," Wentz told the team's website Sunday. "It's absolutely frustrating. With the talent that we feel we have on the offensive side of the ball. ... Just couldn’t execute, couldn’t sustain drives and came up short here and there."
Notes: Running back Corey Clement (knee), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral muscle) and rookie defensive end Josh Sweat (ankle) were hurt during the game. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) played but was forced to leave the game after his injury flared up.
"I have to be careful," Pederson said. "Early in the game, I thought Sidney did a nice job."
Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three TDs. His yardage was the second-most against the Eagles in their history. Tennessee's Kenny Britt had 235 yards on Oct. 24, 2010. Cooper became the 18th Eagles opponent with three receiving TDs and the first since Detroit's Calvin Johnson on Nov. 26, 2015.
