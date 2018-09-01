Australia native Jordan Mailata first put on a football helmet in May and had trouble buckling the chin strap and looking through the facemask.
The former Rugby player played in his first organized football game Aug. 8 in the Eagles’ preseason opener against Pittsburgh.
Mailata has made amazing progress in a short time, however. The Eagles were so impressed with the 6-foot-8, 340-pounder that he was among the players on the 53-man roster announced Saturday.
“When I sit here and reflect on my journey to the NFL and all the roadblocks that were there when I made the decision to come to America and try to pursue a career in the NFL, there was a lot of adversity and people doubting,” Mailata told the team web site Saturday. “And when I think about that, it makes make me realize and appreciate that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it.
“This is still the start of everything and I still know where I need to get going. People think that I made it. No. Like I said, I am happy with where I’m at, but I still want to get better every day, and when I sit here and think about how far I’ve come, I’m happy with all the progress that I’ve made but I can’t settle for it.”
The Eagles made a variety of moves to reduce their roster from 90 players to the league-mandated limit of 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Quarterbacks Joe Callahan — a Holy Spirit High School graduate from Absecon — and Christian Hackenberg were waived Friday. On Saturday, 28 more players met the same fate, including running back Donnel Pumphrey.
Pumphrey was the Eagles’ fourth-round draft pick in 2017.
“Thank you Philly for everything,” Pumphrey wrote on Twitter Saturday morning before shutting down his account. “It’s so tough looking my daughter in the eyes right now.”
His tenure with the Eagles may not be over, however. If no other team claims him off waivers, he would be eligible to return to the practice squad Sunday.
All players waived are eligible to be claimed by another team over the next 24 hours. If they go unclaimed, they become free agents.
In other moves Saturday, the Eagles released wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton, and defensive end Steven Means. Those players are eligible to sign with another team immediately.
Safety Chris Maragos (knee surgery) was placed on the Reserve/Phyically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back surgery) was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. They will miss at least the first six games.
Pumphrey, the NCAA’s alltime leading rusher from San Diego State University, spent last season on injured reserve but reported to training camp this summer bigger and stronger after working out with Eagles running back Darren Sproles in San Diego over the winter.
He impressed in the early stages of camp, but then suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the first three preseason games. Pumphrey returned to catch three passes for 39 yards Thursday against the New York Jets, but evidently didn’t impress the coaching staff enough to warrant a roster spot.
The Eagles also waived rookie running back Josh Adams and former Washington Redskin back Matt Jones, leaving Wendell Smallwood as the fourth running back behind Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles.
Means’ release was considered a surprise, considering how well he played during the preseason. But the Eagles opted to keep rookie defensive end Josh Sweat instead as part of a group that also includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Michael Bennett.
So was cornerback De’Vante Bausby, who got reps with the starting defense early in training camp.
Among the players still on the team are wide receiver DeAndre Carter, rookie free agent defensive tackle Bruce Hector and tight end Josh Perkins. Carter signed with the Eagles on July 28.
“Honestly I just feel like the Eagles gave me a great opportunity to go out and showcase how I can play football,” Carter said Thursday. “I felt like I made more of this opportunity. I came in. I played better.”
