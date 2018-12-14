Another day, another injury for the Eagles.
They placed rookie tackle Jordan Mailata with a back injury Friday. Linebacker B.J. Bello was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.
Mailata, a seventh-round draft pick, had never played organized football until joining the Eagles. He grew in Australia playing rugby.
Mailata is the 10th Eagle to land on I.R. since the start of the regular season along with running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, defensive end Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, safety Rodney McLeod, tight end Joshua Perkins and wide receiver Mike Wallace. In addition, cornerback Elie Bouka, wide receiver Mack Hollins and linebacker Paul Worrilow suffered injuries before the season.
