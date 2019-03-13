New Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson went old school with his wardrobe for his introductory press conference Wednesday.
Rather wear a suit and tie, Jackson donned a blue jacket with a "B" on the chest from his days as a football and track star at Birmingham High School in Los Angeles.
"This is my high school letterman jacket," he said during his livestreamed press conference. I wanted to show the kids that hopefully they can be up here some day and make their dreams come true."
One of Jackson's dreams officially came true on Wednesday, the first day of the new NFL year, when he signed a three-year contract with the Eagles believe to be worth $30 million.
He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after being released by Jacksonville earlier in the week as a salary-cap casualty. Jackson was due to make $15 million with the Jaguars, despite being benched midway through last season.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after registering a career-high eight sacks with four forced fumbles. He had only three and a half sacks last season.
"Getting released is not a happy thing because at the end of it, you don't have a job," he said. "I'm thankful that the Eagles organization is giving me a chance to be all I can be. That Pro Bowl season wasn't a hiccup. That's who I am and I'm ready to show that to everyone."
Jackson will be replacing defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, who missed most of last season with a back injury and the Eagles declined to pick up his option.
His production should increase by playing alongside defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who is considered among the best interior lineman in the NFL.
"Fletcher Cox is a force to be reckoned with," Jackson said. "He demands double teams. Hopefully, I can come in here and do what I'm supposed to do and take that pressure off him."
The 29-year-old joins a defensive line that includes Cox, defensive ends Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Josh Sweat.cDefensive end Michael Bennett, who led the team in sacks last season with nine, was traded to New England.
Cox and Graham are veteran leaders of the defense, along with safety Malcolm Jenkins. That will allow Jenkins to become a role player.
"This is not like Jacksonville, where I had to be, 'The guy,'" Jackson said. "This team already has leaders. I can just come in here and play football. That's a relief. It's a weight off my shoulders."
In addition to signing Jackson, the Eagles also officially completed a trade that brings wide receiver DeSean Jackson (no relation) back to the team. The Eagles acquired DeSean Jackson and a seventh-round pick in 2020 from Tampa Bay in exchange for a sixth-rounder in 2020.
He spent his first six seasons with the team from 2008-2013 before then-coach Chip Kelly shockingly traded him to Washington.
Despite being 32, he's recognized as one of the league's fastest players. Jackson, who is scheduled to address the media Thursday morning, led the NFL last season with 18.9 yards per reception.
