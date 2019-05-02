Another Millville High School graduate is headed to the NFL.
Linebacker Anthony Stubbs, a standout at Prairie View A&M, confirmed via text message Thursday night that he's signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent.
Stubbs, is a former Millville teammate of Temple running back Ryquell Armstead, who was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.
Stubbs, 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, played three seasons at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York before spending the last two seasons with Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, Texas. A two-year starter for the Panthers, he registered 147 tackles, 10 sacks and 14 and a half sacks in two seasons.
Armstead and Stubbs are the eighth and ninth local players on current NFL rosters, joining Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Tampa Bay quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine), Los Angles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) and Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine).
Running back Wes Hills (Wildwood, Slippery Rock) was not drafted and has yet to sign as a free agent. Cornerback Mark Clements (Oakcrest, New Haven) is also hoping to sign as a rookie free agent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.