Only two local running backs — Holy Spirit High School's William Green and Millville graduate Calvin Murray — have ever been selected in the NFL draft.
Green was Cleveland's first-round draft pick (16th overall) in 2002, while Murray was chosen by the Eagles in the fourth round (110th) in 1981.
Two more could be drafted this year.
Millville's Ryquell Armstead and Wildwood's Wes Hills will play in Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama in hopes of improving their chances of hearing their names called during the draft in April. The game will air 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network
"I always watched the Senior Bowl when I was in high school and I always said, 'I wanna play in that one day,'" Hills told PittsburghSportsNow.com at Senior Bowl Media Day on Tuesday. "Now I’m blessed with the opportunity and I gotta make the most of it."
Armstead and Hills are members of the South team, which is being coached by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff.
While the game itself is important, how players perform in front of coaches, scouts and front office personnel during the practices and interviews also carries a lot of weight.
One NFL draft analyst listed Armstead, a former star at Temple University, as one of nine players who stood out during the South practice Monday at the University of South Alabama.
Hills, who played this season for NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University, is also hoping to make a positive impression.
"You have to be able to test well," Hills said. "Testing is big. Playing well in this game is going to be big. My focus is just taking it one play at a time, one drive at a time, one day at a time."
Armstead, 5-feet-11 and 215 pounds, just finished a remarkable career at Temple.
He rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns this season en route to earning first team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He rushed for at least 100 yards in four straight games and set a conference record with six touchdowns against Houston.
He finished his Owls career with 34 touchdowns, which ranks third in school history, and 2,812 rushing yards, which is fourth.
Perhaps his most valuable trait, however, is his versatility. Former Temple coach Geoff Collins also used Armstead on defense this season. He registered a sack against Tulsa on Sept. 18, and rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the same game. He became the third player in the FBS since 2000 to earn a sack and rush for over 100 yards in the same game.
He was also a standout on special teams, which should enhance his value to NFL teams.
"They asked me to try defense in the spring, and I loved it," Armstead said in a September interview. "I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help the team."
He was a football and track star at Millville. Armstead earned a scholarship to Temple his senior year when he rushed for 1,488 yards and 18 touchdowns on 185 carries for the Thunderbolts. He had over 300 yards in two games, including a school-record 337 against Absegami. He was also the South Jersey Group IV champion in the 100-meter dash as a junior.
Hills arrived at the Senior Bowl after a serpentine journey that took him from Wildwood, to the University of Delaware, and then from Slippery Rock to Pasadena, California.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries to earn game MVP honors at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. His efforts that week earned him the invitation to the Senior Bowl.
No one who watched him play at Wildwood is surprised by his accomplishments.
During his senior season at Wildwood in 2012, he rushed for 2,107 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Warriors. During that season, he also set the South Jersey single-game rushing record but only held it for about an hour.
Hills rushed for 452 yards and eight touchdowns on 18 carries against Maple Shade in a game that began at 6 p.m. Glassboro's Corey Clement ran for 478 yards and seven TDs on 14 carries against Gloucester in a 7 p.m. contest.
Clement just finished his second season with the Eagles. Hills is hoping to join him in the NFL next season.
"We're all so proud of Wesley and what he's been able to accomplish," said Jamie Peterson, Hills' head coach for three years at Wildwood. "Now the whole world gets to know what we already knew."
