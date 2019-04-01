New Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard doesn’t mind being part of a committee.
Howard, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago last week, could wind up sharing carries with Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and possibly Darren Sproles, Boston Scott and even a unnamed rookie.
“I don’t have a sense on how I’m going to be used,” Howard said Monday. “We’ll make each other better by pushing each other and competing. I’m coming here to play whatever role they need me to play to help win games.”
Howard’s role will likely be as a straight-ahead, powerful runner, similar to what LeGarrette Blount did for the Eagles in 2017.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns on 778 carries (4.3 yards per carry) in three seasons with the Bears. He set the franchise’s rookie rushing record with 1,313 yards in 2016.
He enters this season with the third-most rushing yards in the NFL since 2016 behind Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (4,048) and the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley (3,441).
“I consider myself a rugged, physical player who sets the tone,” Howard said. “I feel like I’m a blue-collar player and (Philadelphia) is a blue-collar city.”
His production dropped off last season under first-year Bears coach Matt Nagy.
Howard rushed for 935 yards and nine touchdowns on 250 carries (3.7 yards per carry) and caught 20 passes for 145 yards.
The Bears won the NFC North with a 12-4 record after winning just five games in 2017 and three in 2016. Their season ended with a 16-15 setback to the Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
“Last season was the most fun I’ve had in the league,” Howard said. “I had a lot of success as a rookie, but we only won three games and that wasn’t fun at all.”
The Bears opted to sign former Seattle running back Mike Davis early in free agency to pair with versatile Tarik Cohen. Cohen rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries while also catching a team-high 71 passes for 725 yards and five TDs.
They then traded Howard in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft.
“They made a decision to move on, and I can’t be mad or have any hard feelings,” Howard said. “I’ve got nothing but good things to say about (the Bears).”
Howard has some familiar faces in the locker room.
He played with Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in Chicago during the 2016 season. He was also college teammates at Indiana University with Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld.
"I was just with Alshon (Sunday) night," Howard said. "And Nate told me I'm going to love it here. I'm just so excited to be part of (the Eagles) organization."
