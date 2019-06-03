Nick Foles was on the practice field Friday and looked like the franchise quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars believe him to be.
Foles read the defense to make several impressive throws, including one that ended with receiver Keelan Cole doing a celebratory somersault into the end zone.
It was a satisfying day of work in an otherwise painful week for Foles and his wife, Tori, who on Wednesday revealed they had lost their unborn child nearly four months into the pregnancy.
Speaking publicly for the first time since the announcement, Foles said his wife encouraged him to return to the team and praised her for being "way stronger than I'll ever be."
Foles also became choked up while retelling the health issues Tori has faced, including being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome _ a blood disorder more commonly known as POTS.
"The big thing is, if my wife needed me at home like right now, I would be at home," Foles said. "That's just me being honest. She's the one who said, 'Go. The team needs you right now.' And she knows I'm coming home right away. That's her. It really is as simple as that.
"If she says, 'I need you to stay home,' I'm going to call the team right now and just say I need to be at home. The great thing is the team said (I could take) as long as I need, whatever I need. They understand. They've been wonderful. But at the same time, my wife also knows. She wants me to be here because we're building something right here."