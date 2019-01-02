PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles is ready for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears.
The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback said Wednesday his bruised ribs are still hurting, but the injury won’t prevent him from starting in the NFC wildcard-round game at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
“There’s still a little bit of soreness,” Foles said. “But every day there’s been drastic improvement.”
Foles left Sunday’s 24-0 victory over Washington in the fourth quarter after getting hit by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. A week earlier, he got hit in the chest by Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but led a game-winning drive in the Eagles’ 32-30 win.
He’s been on quite a roll since replacing injured Carson Wentz, who is out with a stress fracture in his back.
Foles has set two franchise records in the last two games. He threw for 471 yards against the Texans, breaking the mark of 464 set by Donovan McNabb against Green Bay in 2004. He tied the NFL record with 25 consecutive completions against the Redskins. McNabb had 18 in a row in a 2007 game against Detroit.
“This is not just me,” Foles said. “I’m surrounded by great people. I’m just a small piece of the puzzle.”
Almost a QB
Bears coach Matt Nagy spent five seasons (2008-2012) with the Eagles as a coaching intern, and later as an assistant coach.
In 2009, he almost got to play quarterback for the Eagles in a preseason game.
On Aug. 10 of that year, as the Eagles were preparing for a preseason game against New England, quarterback Kevin Kolb hurt his knee. That left McNabb and A.J. Feeley as the only available quarterbacks.
Eagles coach Andy Reid planned to use Nagy, a former standout at the University of Delaware and the Arena Football League, as an emergency quarterback.
“Coach Reid called me into his office and asked if I had an agent, if I was in shape and if I know the playbook,” Nagy said with a laugh Wednesday during a conference call.
Nagy put on shoulder pads the next day and practiced with the offense, throwing passes to rookie free agent Danny Amendola and other receivers.
Guys started comparing him to former Arena League player Kurt Warner and to “Shane Falco,” the fictional quarterback in the movie, “The Replacements.”
Later that afternoon, however, the NFL disallowed the move, and Nagy went back to being a coaching intern.
“That was a crazy day,” Nagy said. “I was thinking I’d be a starter in the NFL for the next eight years. Then I had to take off my shoulder pads and put my coaching shorts back on.”
Local connections
Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, a 2013 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, is a member of the Bears’ practice squad.
Anderson signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent after a standout college career at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school Bucknell University. He was released at the end of preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad, and has spent the entire season with the team.
Anderson is among two locals and two coaches in the playoffs.
Offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland) is a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams. He was their sixth-round draft pick this season, spent most of the season on Detroit’s practice squad, and returned to the Rams last month.
Doug Colman and Greg Roman, both raised in Ventnor, are assistant coaches with Dallas and Baltimore, respectively. Colman, an Ocean City graduate and former Absegami head coach, is a special teams assistant for the Cowboys. Roman, a Holy Spirit grad and former San Francisco offensive coordinator, is the Ravens assistant head coach/tight ends coach.
Staying the course
The Eagles staged a walk-through practice Wednesday instead of a full workout, something coach Doug Pederson has done for the last month or so.
He said he’s scaled back the on-the-field workload so his players can rest and recuperate from injuries.
“I’m a big believer that if it’s not broke, you don’t have to fix it,” Pederson said Wednesday.
“It seems to have gotten the guys a little more fresh for the games. At this stage in the game, this late in the season, I don’t feel like you have to change a whole lot just to change.”
