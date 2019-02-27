The Eagles will let quarterback Nick Foles go to free agency and will not use a franchise tag on him, top executive Howie Roseman said Wednesday.
The Eagles had until March 5 to use the franchise tag on Foles if they wanted to trade him, but Roseman said after speaking with the Super Bowl MVP, they decided to let him sign elsewhere in search of a starting job. Roseman would not comment on whether they tried to trade him or what the market might have been.
“We’ve been so fortunate over the last couple of years to have two top-15 quarterbacks in Carson (Wentz) and Nick,” Roseman said. “We’ve spent a lot of time discussing this internally and with him, and we’ve decided to let Nick become a free agent.”
Roseman said "a lot” went into the decision. The Eagles had already determined Wentz will be their starting quarterback, so the only question was whether they would try to trade Foles or let him leave in free agency. The Eagles will likely receive a compensatory pick as high as the third-round in 2020 for Foles.
“We’ve had incredible success with him when he’s had to play,” Roseman said. “Four playoff wins over the last two years, great teammate, huge resource for Carson and Nate Sudfeld, as well. But at the same time, he deserves an opportunity to lead a team. It’s a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room, and we feel at this point it was the right decision.”
