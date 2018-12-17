Nick Foles will remain the Eagles' starting quarterback for at least one more game.
Coach Doug Pederson announced during Monday's livestreamed press conference that Foles will start next Sunday against the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It will be Nick this week, for sure," Pederson said.
Foles stepped in for injured Carson Wentz Sunday night and led the Eagles to a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
With Wentz sidelined by a stress fracture in his back, Foles completed 20 of 31 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was his top receiver, catching eight passes for 160 yards.
However, Pederson said the Eagles will not be putting Wentz on injured reserve, meaning there is a chance he could play again this season.
"He'll be listed as week to week," Pederson said. "Obvious, when he's healthy, he's our quarterback and we'll go from there."
The Eagles (7-7) are still in contention to make the playoffs with two games remaining in the regular season. They trail Dallas (8-6) by one game in the NFC East, though the Cowboys swept the season series. They are a half-game behind Minnesota (7-6-1) in the race for the second wild card.
