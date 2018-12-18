New Orleans improved the Eagles' playoff chances on Monday night.
The Saints' 12-9 victory over Carolina, combined with the Eagles' 30-23 upset win at the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, helped their quest to reach the playoffs for the second straight season.
Below are the various scenarios in which the Eagles can qualify either as NFC East champions or as a wild card. Because Dallas swept the Eagles this season, the only way the Birds can win the division is to finish with a better record.
To get a wild-card spot, the Eagles must finish with a better record than Minnesota and Carolina since they lost to the Vikings and Panthers this season.
The Eagles (7-7) play host to Houston (10-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, then finish the regular season at Washington (7-7). Dallas (8-6) plays Tampa Bay (5-9) and the New York Giants (5-9). Minnesota (7-6-1) plays Detroit (5-9) and Chicago (10-4). Carolina (6-8) plays Atlanta (5-9) and New Orleans (12-2) again.
The Eagles have an outside chance of earning the top wild-card spot over Seattle. The Seahawks (8-6) play Kansas City (11-3) and Arizona (3-11).
*Eagles earn No. 4 seed as NFC East champions: two wins and two Dallas losses.
*Eagles earn No. 5 seed as wild card: two wins, two Seattle losses and one Minnesota loss.
*Eagles earn No. 6 seed as wild card: two wins, one Minnesota loss; or one win, two Minnesota losses, one Carolina loss.
