PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson decided to end the suspense Monday and confirmed that Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback for Thursday's season opener against Atlanta.
He made a very brief announcement at the NovaCare Complex, saying only that he was revealing his decision in "the best interest of the 53-man roster."
He will answer further questions during his scheduled media availability Tuesday.
Pederson had previously said he would keep his quarterback plans a secret until 90 minutes before kickoff.
Foles will start against the Falcons while Carson Wentz continues rehabbing his left knee. He tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments on Dec. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery three days later.
While he was sidelined last season, Foles took over and led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass en route to being named Super Bowl MVP.
"Nick is a great quarterback," wide receiver Nelson Agholor said. "We've always been fortunate to have two great quarterbacks."
Most of the offensive players greeted the public announcement Monday with a shrug.
Both Foles and Wentz have been getting reps with the first-team offense during the preseason, though Wentz did not play in any preseason games and has still not yet been cleared for contact.
Most of the reps are going to Foles in preparation for Thursday's game, though Wentz is receiving a few snaps so he won't be out of sync with the receivers when he returns.
"We obviously love the fact that Nick Foles is here, and he's been our starting quarterback since Carson went down with the injury," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. "We've had a lot of success with Nick. We’ve got a lot of confidence and faith in Nick and the way that he's going to play and the way that guys are going to play with him."
The Eagles do not expect any dropoff Thursday.
Foles struggled during two preseason games, but the game plan was very basic, and several starters and key players — running backs Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, wide receivers Agholor and Alshon Jeffery, left tackle Jason Peters — were missing.
Everyone is expecting to be available against the Falcons except Jeffery, who underwent offseason surgery for a torn rotator cuff.
"When the play is called, it's going to be up to all of us to execute," said Ajayi, who was limited in practice Monday because of a foot injury. "Our offense is about forcing defenses to pick their poison. We have wide receivers and tight ends catching the ball and us (running backs) carrying it."
They have full confidence Foles will be able to recapture the form he had in his terrific performances in the NFC championship game against Minnesota and in the Super Bowl.
Although Wentz is considered the franchise quarterback, the Eagles regard Foles as an outstanding player, too.
"That guy can (play) ball," guard Brandon Brooks said. "He showed that in the Super Bowl. We've got the Super Bowl MVP and a potential league MVP. It's a good situation to be in."
Notes
Linebacker Nigel Bradham will not play Thursday while serving a one-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to use a number of linebackers, including Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill, in a rotation with middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.
"I imagine it will depend on the matchups," Gerry said. "Whatever my role is, I'll be ready."
Jeffery (shoulder), wide receiver Mack Hollins (groin) and tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) did not practice. Ajayi and Wentz were limited.
