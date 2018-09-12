Carson Wentz's comeback will be delayed for at least one more week.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday that Nick Foles will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Wentz has not played in a regular-season, playoff or preseason game since he tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee at the Los Angeles Rams last Dec. 10.
Pederson agreed with an ESPN report last Sunday that suggested Wentz's GPS test results were showing improvement. He has been participating in 11-on-11 drills during practices, but has not yet been cleared for contact.
"Have you heard Carson's been cleared yet?" Pederson asked during his live-streamed press conference. "No? There you go. His lower-body and upper-body strength has been trending in the right direction. That's something we've been seen since he started with 11 on 11's."
Foles had an inconsistent performance in the Eagles' 18-12 victory over Atlanta last Thursday. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also had a 15-yard reception as part of trick play called "Philly-Philly."
"I thought Nick had a good week of practice (last week), but you've have to give Atlanta credit," Pederson said. "That's a very good defense."
Foles' troubles could partially be attributed to troubles with his supporting cast. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder surgery) did not play against the Falcons and will likely also miss the Buccaneers. Tight end Zach Ertz had five catches for 48 yards and dropped several passes. Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert has one reception for 4 yards and had a pass bounce off his hands that resulted in an interception.
Wide receiver Mike Wallace was shut out. None of the other wide receivers had a reception for longer than 10 yards.
The Eagles added some depth at that position Wednesday by re-signing Kamar Aiken and releasing Markus Wheaton.
"Nick gets better each week," Pederson said. "I do feel like he gets a little more comfortable with the offense and the guys he's working with."
