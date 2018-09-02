PHILADELPHIA - Someone evidently put some lemons in Eagles coach Doug Pederson's ice cream Saturday night.
Pederson was in a sour mood during his press conference Sunday at the NovaCare Complex, angrily refusing to reveal whether Nick Foles or Carson Wentz will be his starting quarterback for Thursday's season-opener against Atlanta.
On Saturday, NFL.com indicated that Foles will be the starter against the Falcons.
"Someone put words in my mouth this week and therefore, I'm not going to discuss it," Pederson said. "You saw the report. Next question, next question, next question. I'm not answering the question."
For the last week, Pederson has declined to reveal who would be taking the snaps from center Jason Kelce against the Falcons.
Wentz sat out the entire preseason and was limited during training camp workouts while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last Dec. 10. Wentz tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee and underwent surgery three days later in Pittsburgh. At the time, the time frame for recovery was nine to 12 months.According to Pederson, Wentz had still not been cleared for contact as of Sunday.
Dr. James Bradley, the orthopedic surgeon who performed the operation, indicated Friday in an interview with NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com that the Eagles would be better off taking a patient approach with Wentz.
"What's a few games over 12 to 15 years?" Bradley said. "The ligaments, tendons and muscles need to learn to work again like a symphony."
Foles started two of the four preseason games and was inconsistent, though a number of key members of the offense - wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery, running backs Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, and left tackle Jason Peters - did not play.
Foles played much better in the playoffs last season. He helped the Eagles beat Atlanta 15-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs, throwing for 246 yards. The following week, he threw for 352 yards and tied the franchise playoff record with three TD passes in a 31-7 win over Minnesota in the NFC championship game.
Then came his terrific effort in Super Bowl LII. He passes for 373 yards and three more TDs and even caught a TD pass during "Philly Special" during a 41-33 victory over New England. Foles was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Although the Falcons have plenty of tape on both Foles and Wentz, Pederson acknowledged that he's not naming a starter for Thursday's game partly in hopes of gaining some sort of competitive advantage.
"I'm trying to win a football game, you know?," Pederson said. "I don't want to put my game plan out there for everybody to see and (so that) teams can scheme. It doesn't make a lot of sense, you know?"
