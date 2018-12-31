Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will get a chance to add another chapter to his growing legend next week.
Coach Doug Pederson announced during his livestreamed news conference Monday that Foles will be in the lineup for next Sunday's playoff game at Chicago, despite having suffered a rib injury in the Eagles' 24-0 victory at Washington.
"Nick will start," Pederson said. "He's feeling good. As the week goes, we'll take care of him and make sure he's ready for Sunday."
According to the NFL Network, tests taken Monday morning revealed Foles has bruised ribs but showed no breaks.
Pederson said he did not see the test results.
Foles was sacked by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the fourth quarter Sunday and went to the locker room after the series.
It marked the second straight game Foles took a big hit in the chest area. Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney knocked him to the turf a week earlier. Foles left the game for one play but returned to lead a game-winning drive in a 32-30 victory.
"My goal is to be out there and play," Foles said Sunday. "I feel like we'll get this thing situated. I'm optimistic. I want to wear that jersey one more time and hopefully more."
Since taking over for Carson Wentz, who is sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, Foles has guided the Eagles to three straight victories and set a pair of franchise records in the process.
He completed 25 consecutive passes against the Redskins before his injury, breaking the team mark of 18 set by Donovan McNabb in a 2007 game against Detroit. He also tied the NFL single-game record set this season by Los Angeles Chargers standout Philip Rivers.
A week earlier, he threw for 471 yards against the Texans, breaking the franchise record of 464 set by McNabb against Green Bay in 2004.
And now it looks as if Foles will get a chance to reprise his postseason magic from last season, a playoff run that ended with him throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching a TD pass in a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl. Foles was named the game's MVP.
"He definitely provides a spark out there," tackle Lane Johnson said Sunday. "You can see his confidence as soon as he steps out on the field. Nick has been there before, and he knows how to play football."
Foles is one of the Eagles who have been there before, however.
Of the 22 players who are expected to start against the Bears, Foles is among 13 who also started against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That group also includes offensive linemen Jason Kelce, guards Brandon Brooks and Stefan Wisniewski, and Johnson; tight end Zach Ertz; wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery; defensive linemen Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan and Brandon Graham; linebacker Nigel Bradham; and safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Defensive end Chris Long and place-kicker Jake Elliott also played key roles in the Super Bowl.
"I think we can draw some parallels from last season," Pederson said. "The biggest differencee now is obviously have to go on road, and last year we had a bye and played (two playoff games) at home. But having guys who have been through it, the heightened sense of awareness and urgency, the backs against the wall (mentality), helps. We can definitely draw from that."
This season's team hopes to reprise the playoff run it made in the 2008 season, when it won two road playoff games to reach the NFC championship game behind coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Jim Johnson, McNabb, safety Brian Dawkins and others.
The Eagles didn't appear capable of reaching the playoffs earlier this season. They were 4-6 after an embarrassing, 48-7 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 18. Since that defeat, they have gone 5-1.
"We're playing good football, and we have to take it up another notch for the playoffs," Jenkins said. "Most of the guys have been in the playoffs before. We are not sneaking in. We're here because we earned it. Now that we're in it, we're here to do some damage."
