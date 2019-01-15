PHILADELPHIA — If Nick Foles returns to the Eagles next season, it will be as the backup quarterback.
Coach Doug Pederson ended all the speculation about that position Tuesday by announcing Carson Wentz will be the starter.
"Carson is the quarterback going forward," Pederson said during an end-of-the-season news conference at the NovaCare Complex. "In Nick's case, we would love to have everybody back throughout the roster, but it's not about one guy. We're going to do what's best for the team."
The Eagles are banking that Wentz can avoid the injury bug that's bitten him over the last four years.
He missed most of his senior season at North Dakota State University in 2015 with a broken wrist, suffered broken ribs in the preseason as an Eagles rookie in 2016, tore two ligaments in his left knee late last season and most recently was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back.
"Yeah, it's been super frustrating," Wentz said Monday. "I still have zero games of postseason football under my belt. I realize I have a lot to prove in that regard. I'm confident that I will get the chance to do that."
While Wentz was on the sideline, Foles emerged as a star among fans and even teammates — defensive end Chris Long built a shrine to him in his locker this season — while leading the team to the playoffs.
He reached legendary status while leading the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII. He earned the game's MVP award after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass as part of the Philly Special.
Foles turned in a pretty impressive encore performance late this season. He set a franchise record with 471 passing yards against Houston, tied an NFL mark with 25 consecutive completions at Washington, threw a game-winning TD pass in the first round of the playoffs at Chicago.
He was inconsistent in a 20-14 loss at New Orleans on Sunday but had the Eagles on the brink of a go-ahead touchdown before wide receiver Alshon Jeffery failed to hold onto a pass that was intercepted by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
If the Eagles want to keep Foles, they can exercise a $20 million option, place the franchise tag on him or negotiate a new contract. Foles, who has indicated his desire to be a starter, can become an unrestricted free agent by repaying the Eagles $2 million.
"We would love to keep Nick Foles," Roseman said Tuesday. "You talk about a guy we've drafted here (in 2012) and grown incredibly close with. Certainly, as we go into the substance of those discussions, there's no question about what he's meant to the Eagles, to Philadelphia. We'd love to keep him."
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, has shown enormous potential when healthy. He was considered an NFL MVP candidate in 2017 after throwing 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions before tearing the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his knee.
He missed the first two games this season while continuing his rehab. He had 21 TD passes and seven interceptions in 11 games before his back injury forced him back to the bench.
Despite the repeated setbacks, both Pederson and Roseman expressed confidence Wentz will be able to stay healthy enough to realize his potential.
"We have a lot of confidence in Carson and his ability to be our quarterback," Roseman said, "and hopefully be a 19-game starter."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.