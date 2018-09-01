Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett runs past New England Patriots center David Andrews after recovering a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

DEREK BARNETT, DEFENSIVE END

6-3, 259 pounds

22 years old

Second year

Outlook: First-round pick in 2017 had a solid rookie season. Recovered key fumble in fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. Has loads of potential.

FLETCHER COX, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

6-4, 310 pounds

27 years old

Seventh year

Outlook: Arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL. Cannot be blocked one-on-one. Dominates the line of scrimmage like few other players.

HALOTI NGATA, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

6-4, 340 pounds

34 years old

Thirteenth year, First with Eagles

Outlook: Acquired as a free agent after previous stints with Baltimore and Detroit. Will fill in for Tim Jernigan until he's fully recovered from offseason back surgery.

BRANDON GRAHAM, DEFENSIVE END

6-2, 265 pounds

30 years old

Ninth year

Outlook: Had his best season in 2017. Underwent offseason ankle surgery but already is fully recovered. Relentless style produced game-changing strip/sack in Super Bowl LII.

JORDAN HICKS, MIDDLE LINEBACKER

6-1, 236 pounds

26 years old

Fourth year

Outlook: Missed most of last season with ruptured Achilles tendon. Great sideline-to-sideline player when healthy, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

NIGEL BRADHAM, OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

6-4, 241 pounds

28 years old

Seventh year, third with Eagles

Outlook: Will serve one-game suspension at start of season for violation of league's personal conduct policy. Very productive player who is the key to the Eagles' front seven.

NATHAN GERRY, OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

6-2, 218 pounds

23 years old

Second year

Outlook: Takes over for Mychal Kendricks, who was cut and signed with Cleveland. Will be pushed for playing time by Kamu Grugier-Hill. Both will get plenty of playing time in certain defenses.

RONALD DARBY, CORNERBACK

5-11, 193 pounds

24 years old

Fourth year, second with Eagles

Outlook: Acquired from Buffalo in trade last year. Overcame dislocated ankle early in the season to have a solid season. Considered one of league's fastest defensive backs.

JALEN MILLS, CORNERBACK

6-0, 191 pounds

24 years old

Third year

Outlook: Aggressive, physical cornerback who really came into his own last season. Forms a great trio with Darby and new slot corner Sidney Jones.

MALCOLM JENKINS, SAFETY

6-foot, 204 pounds

30 years old

Tenth year, fifth with Eagles

Outlook: Leader of the Eagles secondary. Pro Bowler who can play both safety and cornerback. Off-the-field causes don't affect his play on the field.

RODNEY MCLEOD, SAFETY

5-10, 195 pounds

28 years old

Eighth year, third with Eagles

Outlook: Top run defender and reliable against the pass. Became a more consistent player last season.

PROJECT STARTERS: SPECIAL TEAMS

JAKE ELLIOTT, PLACE-KICKER

5-9, 167 pounds

23 years old

Second year

Outlook: Started 2017 on Cincinnati's practice squad. Signed with Eagles after Caleb Sturgis suffered a hip injury and kept the job. Will never pay for another meal in Philly after 61-yarder to beat the Giants last season.

CAMERON JOHNSTON, PUNTER/HOLDER

5-11, 194 pounds

26 years old

First year

Outlook: Former Australian Rules Football player who takes over for veteran Donnie Jones. Has strong leg but was inconsistent in preseason.

RICK LOVATO, LONG SNAPPER

6-2, 249 pounds

25 years old

Third year

Outlook: Won the job over Jon Dorenbos last season and has steadily improved. Spent time before NFL working at family deli in Middletown.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

