DEREK BARNETT, DEFENSIVE END
6-3, 259 pounds
22 years old
Second year
Outlook: First-round pick in 2017 had a solid rookie season. Recovered key fumble in fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. Has loads of potential.
FLETCHER COX, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
6-4, 310 pounds
27 years old
Seventh year
Outlook: Arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL. Cannot be blocked one-on-one. Dominates the line of scrimmage like few other players.
HALOTI NGATA, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
6-4, 340 pounds
34 years old
Thirteenth year, First with Eagles
Outlook: Acquired as a free agent after previous stints with Baltimore and Detroit. Will fill in for Tim Jernigan until he's fully recovered from offseason back surgery.
BRANDON GRAHAM, DEFENSIVE END
6-2, 265 pounds
30 years old
Ninth year
Outlook: Had his best season in 2017. Underwent offseason ankle surgery but already is fully recovered. Relentless style produced game-changing strip/sack in Super Bowl LII.
JORDAN HICKS, MIDDLE LINEBACKER
6-1, 236 pounds
26 years old
Fourth year
Outlook: Missed most of last season with ruptured Achilles tendon. Great sideline-to-sideline player when healthy, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent years.
NIGEL BRADHAM, OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
6-4, 241 pounds
28 years old
Seventh year, third with Eagles
Outlook: Will serve one-game suspension at start of season for violation of league's personal conduct policy. Very productive player who is the key to the Eagles' front seven.
NATHAN GERRY, OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
6-2, 218 pounds
23 years old
Second year
Outlook: Takes over for Mychal Kendricks, who was cut and signed with Cleveland. Will be pushed for playing time by Kamu Grugier-Hill. Both will get plenty of playing time in certain defenses.
RONALD DARBY, CORNERBACK
5-11, 193 pounds
24 years old
Fourth year, second with Eagles
Outlook: Acquired from Buffalo in trade last year. Overcame dislocated ankle early in the season to have a solid season. Considered one of league's fastest defensive backs.
JALEN MILLS, CORNERBACK
6-0, 191 pounds
24 years old
Third year
Outlook: Aggressive, physical cornerback who really came into his own last season. Forms a great trio with Darby and new slot corner Sidney Jones.
MALCOLM JENKINS, SAFETY
6-foot, 204 pounds
30 years old
Tenth year, fifth with Eagles
Outlook: Leader of the Eagles secondary. Pro Bowler who can play both safety and cornerback. Off-the-field causes don't affect his play on the field.
RODNEY MCLEOD, SAFETY
5-10, 195 pounds
28 years old
Eighth year, third with Eagles
Outlook: Top run defender and reliable against the pass. Became a more consistent player last season.
PROJECT STARTERS: SPECIAL TEAMS
JAKE ELLIOTT, PLACE-KICKER
5-9, 167 pounds
23 years old
Second year
Outlook: Started 2017 on Cincinnati's practice squad. Signed with Eagles after Caleb Sturgis suffered a hip injury and kept the job. Will never pay for another meal in Philly after 61-yarder to beat the Giants last season.
CAMERON JOHNSTON, PUNTER/HOLDER
5-11, 194 pounds
26 years old
First year
Outlook: Former Australian Rules Football player who takes over for veteran Donnie Jones. Has strong leg but was inconsistent in preseason.
RICK LOVATO, LONG SNAPPER
6-2, 249 pounds
25 years old
Third year
Outlook: Won the job over Jon Dorenbos last season and has steadily improved. Spent time before NFL working at family deli in Middletown.
