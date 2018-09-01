Eagles Football

CARSON WENTZ, QUARTERBACK

6-5, 237 pounds

25 years old

Third year

Outlook: May take a while to rebound from knee injury, and he reportedly will not start in Week 1 while he continues his recovery. Should still have a Pro Bowl-level season. Has a great offensive line protecting him and a strong supporting cast.

JAY AJAYI, RUNNING BACK

6-foot, 223 pounds

25 years old

Fourth year, second with Eagles

Outlook: Powerful runner who also has speed. Did not play much in the preseason to rest his legs. Will share playing time with Corey Clement and Darren Sproles.

ALSHON JEFFERY, WIDE RECEIVER

6-3, 218 pounds

28 years old

Seventh year, second with Eagles

Outlook: Underwent offseason shoulder surgery and will miss the first three games before returning to top form. Enjoyed an outstanding season with Eagles in 2017.

MIKE WALLACE, WIDE RECEIVER

6-0, 200 pounds

32 years old

10th year, first with Eagles

Outlook: Signed as a free agent after stints with Pittsburgh, Miami, Minnesota and Baltimore. Expected to be a downfield threat.

NELSON AGHOLOR, WIDE RECEIVER

6-0, 198 pounds

25 years old

Fourth year

Outlook: One of the league's most improved players in 2017. Confidence is no longer an issue. Great hands and deceptive speed make him a top slot receiver.

ZACH ERTZ, TIGHT END

6-5, 250 pounds

27 years old

Sixth year

Outlook: Started to live up to his potential last season. Size and speed make him a dangerous receiver. Has also improved his blocking.

JASON PETERS, LEFT TACKLE

6-4, 328 pounds

36 years old

Fifteenth year, 10th with Eagles

Outlook: Nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All Pro missed most of last season with a knee injury. Eagles kept him out of preseason in hopes he can stay healthy.

STEFAN WISNIEWSKI, LEFT GUARD

6-3, 305 pounds

29 years old

Eighth year, third with Eagles

Outlook: Took over as starting left guard during last season and got better as the year went on. Physical, aggressive, smart player who seldom makes mistakes.

JASON KELCE, CENTER

6-3, 295 pounds

30 years old

Eighth year

Outlook: Leader of the offensive line. Had his best season in 2017. Arguably the most agile center in the NFL. Also a pretty good public speaker.

BRANDON BROOKS, RIGHT GUARD

6-5, 335 pounds

29 years old

Seventh year, third with Eagles

Outlook: Overcame anxiety issues to have a Pro Bowl season last year. Might be the Eagles' best offensive lineman.

LANE JOHNSON, RIGHT TACKLE

6-6, 317 pounds

28 years old

Sixth year

Outlook: Considered one of the league's top right tackles. Played in every game last season after missing 10 in 2016 for violating the league's policy against PED policy.

