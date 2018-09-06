PHILADELPHIA - St. Augustine Prep graduate Jack Crawford was expected to play a key defensive role for the Atlanta Falcons in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he plans on using Crawford on his defensive line the same way Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is going to use Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett.
"Number one, we like his quickness, so we try to feature him in some of these passing downs, the second downs and third downs," Quinn said. "That's where he's at his best. He actually reminds me of Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett because of his versatility and quickness off the ball. I can use him inside at defensive tackle against the run and use him at defensive end in passing situations."
Crawford, who lives in the Seaview Harbor section of Egg Harbor Township during the offseason, is returning to action after missing most of last season with a torn biceps. He missed the last 12 regular-season games and both playoff contests, including the Eagles 15-10 victory over Atlanta in last season's NFC divisional-round game.
The 30-year-old is in his second season with the Falcons after previous stints with Oakland (2012-2013) and Dallas (2014-16).
His path to the NFL was similar to Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Mailata, a former Rugby player from Australia who had never played in a football game until last month's preseason game against Pittsburgh on Aug. 8.
Crawford, who grew up in England, had never played football before his junior year at St. Augustine. He played tight end and defensive end for the Hermits under then-coach Dennis Scuderi and overcame a slow start to catch 12 touchdown passes as a senior and earn a scholarship to Penn State.
"I think it took me about an hour just to get out of the locker room the first day because I had no idea how to put on the equipment," Crawford said during a 2012 interview. "And I didn't know any of the rules. I swear I jumped offsides on every play my first year. And I didn't know what a sack was, but I must have had a lot of them because a lot of colleges were interested."
Hollins placed on injured reserve
Eagles second-year wide receiver Mack Hollins was placed on the injured reserve list Thursday with a groin injury.
Hollins will thus miss at least the first eight weeks, then will have three weeks in which to be activated or miss the entire season. Teams are allowed to bring back no more than two players off the I.R. after eight weeks. Hollins and tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) are currently the only two Eagles on it.
Wentz impressive in pregame warmups
Carson Wentz went through an array of drills during the pregame warmups Thursday. He was shown making a variety of passes, both in and out of the pocket, and also showed good mobility while wearing a brace on his left knee.
As of Tuesday, however, Wentz had still not been cleared for contact, leaving his status unclear.
Mailata among inactives
Mailata will have to wait at least one more game to make his NFL debut. He was deactivated for Thursday's game, along with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and Wentz, plus offensive linemen Matt Pryor and Chance Warmack, and defensive end Josh Sweat.
Up ahead
The Eagles have a 10-day break before their next game. They travel to take on Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.