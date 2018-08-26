Projecting the first Philadelphia Eagles roster of any season is always a fun but difficult chore.
This is mostly because almost every year there are surprises in which bubble players who appear to clearly outperform their competition don't make it.
This year is not expected to be any different for the Eagles, who have a dozen or so choices in which no clear-cut answers have emerged.
So let's predict here, with one preseason game remaining, how it's going to play out:
Quarterbacks (3): Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld.
This group hasn't changed since our first projections last month. There are no hard choices here.
Running backs (4): Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood.
Going into training camp, there were questions about Sproles' ability to bounce back from last season's devastating injuries. He has, at least in the coaches' minds. That's why they've held him out of all preseason action. He's a lock now.
The only question remaining is who that fourth back is going to be. It's still possible that it could be a player who's not on the roster now.
But we're going with Smallwood based on the way he performed Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. And the way most of the others he's competing against didn't.
Matt Jones literally fumbled away any chance he had, and Donnel Pumphrey can't stay healthy enough. Rookie Josh Adams, who also played well Thursday, has missed time with an injury as well.
Tight ends (3): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers.
The only thing that could force a deviation from this order is an injury Rodgers is dealing with that could land him on the injured reserve list. That's probably not going to happen, though.
Wide receivers (6): Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, Mike Wallace, Shelton Gibson, DeAndre Carter.
Special teams is the deal-breaker here, and Gibson and Carter have proven themselves to be dangerous returners. Gibson also has distinguished himself as a reliable receiver.
Look for Greg Ward to land on the practice squad again.
Bryce Treggs and Markus Wheaton are others who have shown they can play in this league. There's just no more room at the inn.
Offensive linemen (10): Jason Kelce, Stefen Wisniewski, Brandon Brooks, Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Isaac Seumalo, Matt Pryor, Chance Warmack, Jordan Mailata.
The Eagles can afford to go heavier here, pun intended, because they're going to be forced by an injury to Tim Jernigan to go lighter on the defensive line to start the season.
Jernigan will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, opening up a roster spot for someone else. That someone else is Mailata.
Defensive tackles (3): Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata, Destiny Vaeao.
They will wind up with at least four players at this spot, but with Jernigan's injury they can afford to go thin here temporarily because defensive end Michael Bennett has the ability to move inside even on running downs.
Defensive end Brandon Graham also can move inside on passing downs, which gives them incredible versatility and the ability to withstand this shortage for at least part of the season.
Defensive ends (6): Graham, Bennett, Derek Barnett, Chris Long, Josh Sweat, Steven Means.
You can never have too many pass rushers. Plus, it would be just too tough to get rid of any of these guys.
Linebackers (6): Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Joe Walker, Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, LaRoy Reynolds.
The final starting spot still hasn't been decided, but it doesn't matter. Gerry, Grugier-Hill and Reynolds will be core special-teamers.
The Eagles have signed rookie free agent linebacker Jaboree Williams and released linebacker Corey Nelson.
Cornerbacks (5): Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox.
De'Vante Bausby has played well enough to make the team but barring a trade or injury, there's just no room.
Safeties (4): Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, Tre Sullivan.
The knee injury Chris Maragos suffered last season will keep him on the PUP list to start this year, opening up a spot for Sullivan, who edges Jeremy Reaves in a close contest.
Kicker (1): Jake Elliott.
There's not even another kicker in camp. He still struggles with kicks from extra-point distances, but the team still feels that he will work it out.
Punter (1): Cameron Johnston.
He's had some ups and downs. It's possible the Eagles can bring another punter in, but we still think he makes the squad.
Long snapper (1): Ricky Lovato.
He's been better in camp this year than he was during 2017.
