Jamil Demby drafted

Vineland resident Jamil Demby, center, poses with his mother, Jasmine, and father, Shane, at the Double Eagles Saloon in Vineland moments after he was taken in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Demby, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman, made 40 starts in four seasons with the University of Maine. He is a 2014 Vineland High School graduate and 2013 first-team Press All-Star.

 Jamil Demby / Provided

Vineland's Jamil Demby is headed back to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams announced on their web site Wednesday they signed the offensive lineman off Detroit's practice squad.

Demby, 22, was drafted in the sixth round by the Rams earlier this year after a standout career at the University of Maine. He played well in the preseason but was released in September when the Rams moved Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald from the exempt list to the active roster.

Demby, 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, was claimed off waivers by Detroit and spent most of this season on the Lions' practice squad.

The Rams (11-2), who play the Eagles (6-7) in Los Angeles on Sunday, re-signed Demby to their 53-man roster after placing defensive back Dominique Hatfield on injured reserve.

Demby, a Vineland High School graduate, becomes the sixth local player on an NFL active roster, joining Cincinnati linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest, Mays Landing), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep, Egg Harbor Township), Miami rookie tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional, Stafford Township), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern, Stafford Township) and Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine, Galloway Township).

Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami, Galloway Township) is on Chicago's practice squad.

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

