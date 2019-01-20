Vineland High School graduate Jamil Demby is going to the Super Bowl.
Demby is a rookie offensive lineman with the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime in the NFC championship game Sunday to earn a trip to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
Demby, who was inactive for Sunday's game, was the Rams' sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Maine. The 2014 Vineland graduate spent most of this season on Detroit's practice squad after getting released by the Rams at the end of the preseason. The Rams re-signed the 6-foot-5, 322-pounder on Nov. 12, and he's been inactive for every game.
Demby, 22, will be the fourth local player on an active roster to reach the Super Bowl, joining Wildwood graduate Randy Beverly (New York Jets), Bridgeton graduate Brison Manor (Denver) and Ocean City grad Doug Colman (Tennessee).
Beverly had two interceptions for the Jets in their 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Manor played defensive end for the Broncos in a 27-10 loss to Dallas in Super Bowl XII. Colman was a linebacker and special teams standout for the Titans in their 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.
In addition, Oakcrest grad Mike Curcio was on the Eagles' injured reserve list when the Eagles lost 27-10 to Oakland in Super Bowl XV. Vineland's Calvin Wilkerson was on Baltimore's practice squad in 2000, when the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV with a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants.
